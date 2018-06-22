Yankees manage only five hits in loss to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees have been so good and so efficient since mid-April that nights like Friday end up as a shock more than anything else.

Through six innings, their offense was held in check to the tune of two hits and no runs. The Rays, meanwhile, had accumulated 10 hits.

But it was only a two-run deficit, and the kind of late-inning rally characteristic of the 2018 Yankees seemed inevitable.

This night it wasn’t to be, though. They scored one run in the seventh inning but managed only five hits in falling to the Rays, 2-1, in front of 27,252 at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (50-23), whose winning streak was snapped at four games, lost for only the fifth time in their last 22 games.

There were opportunities throughout but not many critical hits against the Rays, who went with a “bullpen game,” starting righty Ryan Stanek.

Five relievers followed him to the mound, with lefthander Ryan Yarbrough starring, allowing one hit in 3 1⁄3 shutout innings.

The Yankees went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-6 in the first two innings, and stranded nine runners. Brett Gardner grounded into a double play to end the game.

CC Sabathia (4-3) took the loss. He got into plenty of trouble but was mostly successful in getting out of it, allowing two runs (one earned) and nine hits in 5 1⁄3 innings.

The Yankees got on the board in the seventh when Aaron Judge flared an RBI single to right off Chaz Roe, but with runners on second and third, Didi Gregorius grounded out.

The Yankees did have their share of hard-hit balls, including two rockets by Gary Sanchez that were caught in the middle of the warning track in center his first two times up.

The Rays (35-40) broke through in the fourth.

Daniel Robertson, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, yanked a one-out double down the leftfield line and Sabathia hit Carlos Gomez with a pitch. Willy Adames, swinging at a first-pitch cutter, sliced a single to right to make it 1-0 and put Gomez at third. Johnny Field followed with a grounder to third and Gomez made a poor decision, immediately breaking for home. Miguel Andujar threw him out and Sabathia got Kevin Kiermaier to ground out to end the inning.

The Rays tacked on in the fifth, an inning that had a strange start with a pair of infield singles.

Matt Duffy led off with a sharp grounder off Sabathia, who tracked down the ball to the left of the mound and glove-scooped it past Greg Bird for an error that put a runner at second. Wilson Ramos chopped one toward third, where it skipped past a hard-charging Andujar, who overran it. C.J. Cron then launched a drive to right for what looked like a sure extra-base hit. But Giancarlo Stanton, starting in right as Judge had the night at DH, drifted to the track and crashing into the wall while robbing Cron of an extra-base hit. The sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Sabathia opened the sixth inning by striking out Robertson, but Gomez singled and Aaron Boone brought in Adam Warren. Adames greeted him with a single that put runners at first and third. Field fouled off a bunt attempt with two strikes for the second out, and after walking Kiermaier to load the bases, Warren won a 12-pitch at-bat with Duffy, who grounded to short.