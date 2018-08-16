CC Sabathia could be back in the Yankees' starting rotation the next time his turn comes, meaning the team likely will not have to look for a spot starter or minor league replacement.

Sabathia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation after he threw six innings of one-hit ball against the Rangers in last Sunday’s 7-2 victory.

“That’s the hope,’’ Aaron Boone said when asked if he expects the lefty to return for his next start. The Yankees have two days off next week so Sabathia may not be called on until later in the week or the weekend.

“We'll see where we are in a couple of days,” Boone said. ``He’ll throw his side. But all indications point that he’ll be right around that 10-day mark and then hopefully we can slide him in however we decide … ”

Support for Braves rookie Acuna

The baseball world seems unified in its reaction to Ronald Acuna being hit in the elbow by Marlins’ starter Jose Urena Wednesday night in Atlanta. “Saw it this morning, saw the highlights,’’ Aaron Judge said.

Asked if he thinks baseball should take a stronger disciplinary stand on such incidents, Judge said, “It's tough to say, I'm focused on trying to get back on the field right now. I got nothing for that right now.’’

Judge said he believes he has been intentionally thrown at, but he has not made an issue of it, saying, "I stared kids down in Little League when I got hit.’’

Boone saw replays of Acuna being hit. “It seemed pretty blatant to me, you know, so, I hate that,’’ he said. "I’ll just kind of leave it at that."

Judge shows respect to queen of soul

When Judge entered the clubhouse, he programed songs by Aretha Franklin into the team’s sound system. “I saw this morning that she passed away,’’ Judge said, "I listened on the ride in and then I put it in here. My mom listened, I always heard it in the house. Good music.’’