ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You’ll get no one with the Yankees to cop to the notion that they have put a hammerlock on the division before the All-Star break, nor should they.

But just as they may have put the Red Sox in too deep a hole with their demolition of Boston in the London Series, this four-game set against the second-place Rays presents a similar opportunity.

And the Yankees, after a wild blown save by Aroldis Chapman in the ninth, put themselves on that road Thursday with an 8-4 victory in 10 innings at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (56-29), who have won 15 of their last 17, lead the Rays by a season-high 7 1⁄2 games, nine in the loss column. The third-place Red Sox started the day 11 games back. The Yankees are 8-2 against Tampa Bay this year.

With the bases loaded and none out in the 10th, DJ LeMahieu — who else? — snapped a 3-3 tie by grounding a two-run single to leftfield off Emilio Pagan, which made him 36-for-75 with runners in scoring position this season. Gary Sanchez extended the lead to 8-3 with a monstrous three-run homer into the second deck in leftfield that traveled an estimated 461 feet.

Luis Cessa managed to insert some drama in the bottom half, allowing a run, then departing with the bases loaded and two outs, leaving it to David Hale to face Yandy Diaz. Hale fell behind 3-and-1 before getting Diaz to ground to short.

Third baseman Gio Urshela began the day in New York for an MRI (which came back clean) and entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh. He started the 10th with a walk against Oliver Drake. Aaron Judge pinch hit for Mike Tauchman and worked a 10-pitch walk. Brett Gardner’s bunt to the third-base side went for a hit and loaded the bases.

In came Pagan, whose first pitch went to the backstop, with the runners holding. LeMahieu pulled his second pitch past the drawn-in infield into leftfield to make it 5-3.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Aaron Hicks struck out, Sanchez launched a first-pitch slider into the second deck in left, a location rarely visited by baseballs here. He has 24 homers and 57 RBIs in 251 at-bats and 65 games.

That all came after a crazy ninth.

Chapman had converted 24 of his first 26 save opportunities and was named to his sixth All-Star Game over the weekend. He came on to protect a 3-1 lead and walked Nate Lowe on four pitches to start the inning. Joey Wendle doubled to left-center, driving in Lowe from first.

The Yankees challenged, saying the sliding Lowe missed the plate with his left hand, but the replay umpire upheld plate umpire Ted Barrett’s safe call.

Chapman got Travis d’Arnaud to fly to right, but with Guillermo Heredia at the plate, he threw two wild pitches that allowed Wendle to score, tying it at 3. The second of those, a 100-mph, 2-and-2 fastball that came in low, probably should have been stopped by Sanchez, though he might have been crossed up.

Heredia and Diaz singled back-to-back and Tommy Pham walked to load the bases. After falling behind Austin Meadows 2-and-0, Chapman recovered to strike him out.

The late-inning activity mostly overshadowed what preceded it.

Beleaguered lefthander J.A. Happ, coming off the worst start of his up-and-down season, was very good, allowing one run and three hits in 5 1⁄3 innings. Happ allowed eight runs and 11 hits, both season highs, in his previous start, June 23 against the Astros.

Happ appeared as if he might have a similar outing when the Rays scored a run in the first inning, but he shut it down from there. Tauchman singled home a run and scored on Hicks’ two-out double to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the third.

Edwin Encarnacion led off the seventh against Yonny Chirinos with his 25th homer to make it 3-1. Chirinos, who came in 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA, allowed three runs, five hits and a walk in seven innings.