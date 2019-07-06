ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Given the way recent weeks have gone for the Yankees, it was hardly a devastating loss.

But still a slightly painful one.

After Aaron Hicks provided a ninth-inning jolt with a two-out, two-strike homer to tie Saturday afternoon’s game, former Met Travis d’Arnaud crushed a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the inning to give the Rays a 4-3 victory over the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (57-30), who entered Saturday with 16 victories in their last 18 games, saw their AL East lead over the second-place Rays (51-39) trimmed to 7 ½ games.

CC Sabathia, pitch efficient all afternoon – he had a remarkable four-pitch fifth – entered the bottom of the seventh at only 75 pitches and with a 2-1 lead, courtesy of Hicks’ two-out RBI single in the top half of the inning.

He struck out Kevin Kiermaier on three pitches to start the seventh and retired Willy Adames on a long fly to left before D’Arnaud dumped a single to right. With Tommy Kahnle ready in the bullpen, Aaron Boone stuck with Sabathia, who hung a 1-and-2 slider that Nate Lowe hit over the right-centerfield wall for a 3-2 Rays lead.

Sabathia allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked two, struck out five and pitched more than well enough to win.

Hicks, who had tied Friday night's game with a pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning, tied Saturday's game with a 355-foot homer just over the leftfield wall on a 2-and-2 fastball from Colin Poche. The lefthander had replaced righthander Oliver Drake with two outs in the ninth specifically to face Hicks, who wound up with three hits.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Then Green easily got the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth before d'Arnaud jumped on his first pitch and lined it over the right-centerfield wall for a 394-foot homer. It was his third hit of the game.

The Yankees had been among the best in the sport with runners in scoring position this season but failed throughout Saturday’s game.They loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Aaron Judge flied out to short right and Hicks was retired on a soft comebacker. After Hicks' RBI single in the seventh, they loaded the bases but again came up short when Edwin Encarnacion lined out to deep leftfield. The Yankees finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

Brett Gardner gave the Yankees an early 1-0 lead, crushing lefthander Blake Snell's slider into the rightfield seats in the second for his 14th homer.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, Mike Brosseau walked on four pitches and Kiermaier singled to left-center to put runners at the corners. Sabathia struck out Adames on a full-count slider, but d’Arnaud lined a first-pitch slider to center for an RBI single.