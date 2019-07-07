Yankees bats lifeless in loss to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Yankees offense that has been among the best in the American League this season hit the skids the last two games of the first half.

It resulted in a pair of one-run losses to Rays, Sunday’s 2-1 setback at Tropicana Field making it a slightly bitter end to what otherwise was a superb first half that has the Yankees in solid position to capture their first AL East crown since 2012.

The Yankees (57-31), even with the two straight losses, still enter the break having won 16 out of 20 and with a 6 ½-game lead over the second-plays Rays (52-39). They went 29-9 vs. East teams in the first half, including 9-4 vs. Tampa.

The offense, which went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in Saturday’s loss, didn’t have anything close to that many chances Sunday - limited to five hits - and it led to a tough loss for James Paxton.

The lefthander, after a two-run first, was dominant, allowing those two runs and seven hits over seven innings. Paxton struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

But a lineup that was without DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres – Aaron Boone chose not to start the pair in part because of their upcoming travel to Cleveland for the All-Star Game – produced little against Charlie Morton and four Tampa relievers.

The Yankees went 0-for-4 with RISP and stranded five. Morton allowed one run, five hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10.

And while there was plenty of social media howling over the lineup, the day’s biggest misfire by the group came from the top of the order (with an assist from the plate umpire).

Breyvic Valera, a waiver claim in May who was called up earlier in the day and started at second, singled in his first at-bat leading off the third. Austin Romine, starting at catcher as Gary Sanchez had the day at DH, banged one back up the middle for a single that put runners at the corners. But Aaron Hicks, on fire of late, struck out and Aaron Judge took a full-count fastball that replays showed to be about shin-high for strike three, causing some prolonged chirping from the Yankees’ dugout and a brief discussion with plate umpire Vic Carapazza by Judge, a rarity for the rightfielder. Didi Gregorius flied to center to end the inning.

The Yankees put one runner in scoring position the rest of the way. Brett Gardner, who homered off Morton in the second, doubled with two outs in the fourth. Gio Urshela, however, grounded back to Morton.

After Morton used 16 pitches to strike out the side in the top of the first, the Rays immediately went to work on Paxton.

Travis d’Arnaud, who won Saturday’s game with a walk-off homer in the ninth, led off by inside-outing a 2-and-2 fastball over the bag at first for a double. Tommy Pham followed with an RBI single to center and, with second base uncovered, the leftfielder pulled in for a double. Yandy Diaz single and came in on Avisail Garcia’s 5-4 fielder’s choice to make it 2-0.

Gardner made it three homers in his last three games with two outs in the second, cracking a 0-and-1 fastball deep into the seats in right, the veteran’s 15th homer making it 2-1.