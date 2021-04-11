Yankees' search for big hit ends in 10-inning win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is the creed of just about any team struggling offensively.

"We just need that one big hit."

That hit, an elusive dance partner for the most part early in this 2021 season for the Yankees, showed up Sunday in the form of a one-out, eighth-inning RBI single by Gleyber Torres that brought in Aaron Judge to tie the score.

Then the newest Yankee, Rougned Odor, delivered one of his own, dumping a two-out RBI single to center in the 10th inning to provide the Yankees the lead in what would become a much-needed 8-4 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (4-5), who snapped a three-game skid, next play the Blue Jays in a three-game series that starts Monday in Dunedin, Florida, Toronto’s spring training home.

Judge, per the extra-inning rule put into effect last season, started the 10th on second with righty Collin McHugh on the mound.

Aaron Hicks, who has had a brutal start to the season and was 0-for-4 to that point in the game, got grazed on his lower right leg by a pitch. Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners but, with the infield in, Torres grounded to shortstop Willy Adames who easily threw Judge out at home. Odor, 0-for-4 to that point, worked the count full before flaring a cutter to center, which brought in Hicks for a 5-4 lead and a palpable exhale from the Yankees’ dugout. The Yankees piled on as Gary Sanchez laced an RBI single to center to make it 6-4 and Gio Urshela, whose two-run homer highlighted a three-run third, lined one to right where Manuel Margot mishandled the ball, turning the RBI single into an error that brought in an extra run to make it 8-4.

Righty prospect Albert Abreu, brought up earlier in the day from the alternate site, struck out two in a perfect 10th.

That followed a dominant bottom of the ninth by Aroldis Chapman, who worked around a two-out double and struck out three batters, on 101, 101 and 100-mph fastballs.

The closer was part of another terrific overall effort by the bullpen, which Sunday combined to strike out nine over five scoreless innings.

The Yankees looked as if they’d pull ahead in the ninth. Until they banana-peeled themselves, that is.

Urshela led off the inning against Diego Castillo with a ground smash back up the middle that glanced off shortstop Adames' glove, the ball trickling into right-center for a double. Brett Gardner, getting a second straight start in left for Clint Frazier, walked. DJ LeMahieu, who grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded to end the seventh to keep the Yankees down 4-3, appeared as if he had grounded into another rally killer with a bouncer to third baseman Kevin Padlo. But Padlo grounded his throw for an error, which put Gardner on third and LeMahieu at second.

With Judge at the plate, Castillo skipped his 0-and-1 pitch into the dirt. Gardner, usually a heads-up baserunner, got caught coming down the line and was put out in a 2-5 rundown. Judge grounded out to end the inning.

Jordan Montgomery, excellent in his season debut when he threw six scoreless innings against the Orioles, was not nearly as sharp, laboring through five innings in which he allowed five runs and five hits. Montgomery threw 82 pitches, including only 48 strikes. Chad Green was a standout in relief, striking out three and not allowing a hit in 2 1/3 innings.