Yankees steamed by home plate umpire in loss to Rays

Gerrit Cole didn’t allow a run in the first three innings to the Rays on Thursday afternoon. Still, something didn’t seem quite right with the righthander.

Cole hung a slider to Randy Arozarena with two outs in the third and then hung his head as he walked off the mound even though Arozarena had only hit a harmless fly ball to medium centerfield.

Cole must have known something was up. He allowed five runs over the next two innings and the Rays went on to thrash the Yankees, 9-2, to earn a split of the four-game series before 12,614 at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Chad Whitson while executing a pitching change as the game got out of hand during Tampa Bay’s four-run seventh. Boone was livid over what he believed was an absurdly generous strike zone for Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough and a restrictive one for Cole.

Videos and all the Internet sites that track every pitch’s location confirmed that Boone had a point: Whitson did not have a good day.

"I saw it," Boone said. "It definitely didn't go our way today, but that's all part of it. We still had some chances there and didn't get it done."

Boone was more forceful with his opinions when he screamed at Whitson, pointed in the umpire’s face, and walked around the infield to take the argument to the base umpires. Crew chief Chris Guccione attempted (and mostly did not succeed) to calm down Boone, who was ejected for the second time this season.

"I just had some disagreements throughout the day with him," Boone said, "and got run, obviously, when I went out to the mound. Probably said some things that [(you] can't get away with."

Was it the strike zone that had Cole shaking his head?

"Tough question to answer," he said, before allowing that there were some "questionable calls . . . As players, we just try to control what we can control and, however frustrating it may be, just try not to let it affect you. I was just trying to do my best at that today."

DJ LeMahieu, after getting called out on strikes in the eighth with the Yankees down seven runs, smashed his helmet against the bat rack multiple times.

Said catcher Kyle Higashioka: "I think we were all a little frustrated."

But the ball/strike calls that really got the Yankees hopping mad came during a Clint Frazier at-bat in a 2-1 game in the fourth.

The Yankees had taken a 1-0 lead in the third when Brett Gardner hit his first home run of the season. Gardner (2-for-3) had been in a 1-for-22 funk.

Cole walked Brandon Lowe on a 100-mph 3-and-2 pitch to open the fourth (not the ump’s fault, clearly a ball). One out later, Austin Meadows hooked a low 90-mph changeup into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center for a 2-1 Tampa Bay lead.

Cole called it "a good pitch with a better swing." But Meadows, who also had a three-run double in the seventh, just nailed it.

The Yankees tried to answer in the bottom of the fourth when Aaron Judge led off with a single and moved to third on a double by Gio Urshela.

Rays manager Kevin Cash brought the infield in. Rougned Odor fouled out to short rightfield with the runners holding to bring up Frazier, who took all six pitches.

Five of them were outside of the strike zone. Three of them were called strikes, including the 3-and-2 pitch that rung up Frazier for the second out. Of the three called strikes, that was the only one that was close.

Miguel Andujar then struck out to end the inning as the Yankees failed with runners in scoring position, a problem that has plagued them for most of 2021.

In the fifth, after Cole again walked the leadoff man, Tampa Bay scored three two-out runs to make it 5-1.

Kevin Kiermaier helped set up the inning when he eluded a tag by LeMahieu at first on a dribbler for a single. The Yankees argued in the moment that Kiermaier went out of the baseline toward their dugout, but that play is not reviewable via replay. Boone said after the game that he thought Kiermaier had not gone out of the baseline.

Two batters later, Lowe hit an RBI single to right, with Frazier overthrowing the cutoff man on a peg that was up the third-base line.

Frazier not only lost a chance to nail lumbering catcher Mike Zunino at the plate, but he also allowed the runners to advance to second and third. That became significant when Yandy Diaz smacked a two-run single to center.

Cole (6-3), whose ERA went from 1.78 to 2.26, was removed after five. He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out seven.

"I thought, stuff-wise, I thought he came out throwing the ball really well," Boone said. "I thought there's some close pitches that did not go his way, even on [a] couple of the walks. Meadows hit a changeup — got on it good — and obviously hit that ball well. But definitely some things that didn't go his way in the inning where he gave up a few runs that I thought [were] close to going the other way."

Meadows’ three-run double and Joey Wendle’s RBI single off Nick Nelson in the seventh made it 9-1. Boone was tossed after taking out Nelson.

Miguel Andujar hit a solo home run (his third home run in four games) in the bottom of the seventh.

Yarbrough (3-3, 3.95 ERA) threw 113 pitches for his first career complete game. He had been 0-10 in his previous 24 starts.