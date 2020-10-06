See the scenes as the Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Petco Park in San Diego

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Deivi Garcia #83 of the New York Yankees delivers the pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela stretches on the field before Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees awaits the pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

The New York Yankees warm up prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

The New York Yankees stand for the national anthem prior to Game Two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Deivi Garcia #83 of the New York Yankees delivers the pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Deivi Garcia #83 of the New York Yankees delivers the pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Deivi Garcia #83 of the New York Yankees delivers the pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game Two of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 06, 2020 in San Diego, California.

A member of the grounds crew smooths a grass area near the pitcher's mound at Petco Park before Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia warms up before Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego.