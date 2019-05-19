The Yankees traded places with Tampa Bay for the third straight day.

They smashed apart a tie game with a seven-run sixth and went on to claim a 13-5 win in the rubber game of the series Sunday at Yankee Stadium, thereby reclaiming first place from the Rays by a half game.

Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks hit two-run homers, DJ LeMahieu sent up a solo shot and Thairo Estrada delivered a three-run pinch double to highlight the game-deciding rally.

It was a 5-5 game when the Yankees came up in that sixth inning. Diego Castillo (0-3) loaded the bases with one out by allowing an infield hit to Gardner and two walks. Then he walked Luke Voit to force in the go-ahead run. Two batters later, Ryne Stanek issued a bases-loaded walk to Kendrys Morales. Gleyber Torres was next, and he reached on an infield single to make it 8-5.

Casey Sadler replaced Stanek. Estrada, pinch hitting for Gio Urshela who appeared to get hit in the groin with a ball that he fouled off while batting in the third, grounded his double past third and into the left-field corner. Gardner followed with his second hit of the inning, an RBI double, making it a 12-5 game.

LeMahieu tacked on his homer in the seventh.

The Yankees (28-17) made this a bullpen game since James Paxton is still making his way back from left knee inflammation.

So Chad Green was used as an opener. But he allowed two runs, three hits and a walk and hit a batter in 1 2/3 innings.

Green gave up a walk and double in the first, but he escaped unscathed. After Morales gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead with a single in the bottom half, Kevin Kiermaier lined a tying solo shot down the right-field line in the second, and Willy Adames made it back-to-back homers.

The next batter, Daniel Robertson, was hit in the helmet by a Green fastball. Robertson stayed in the game. Green did not, departing after 29 pitches.

In the bottom half, Gardner pulled a two-run homer to right off Charlie Morton for a 3-2 lead. But Nestor Cortes Jr. served up a 421-foot three-run shot to Brandon Lowe in the third. Cortes settled down after that and retired the next nine batters. The lefty ended up throwing 76 pitches over four innings. He allowed the three runs and three hits while striking out six.

Adam Ottavino (2-1) relieved him with two on and two outs in the sixth and eventually pitched out of a bases-loaded jam.

A two-out error by third baseman Yandy Diaz led to two unearned runs in the fourth. Hicks rocked a two-run shot to right, his first homer since beginning his season Wednesday, and the Yankees and Rays (27-17) were tied at 5-5. Morton lasted just four, although he managed to extend his career-high streak of unbeaten starts to 17, dating to last season.

Chance Adams came on for the seventh for the Yankees. It was his Stadium debut after pitching three games on the road last season. The righty worked the final three innings to earn the save. He allowed no runs, one hit, one walk and one hit batter. He also struck out four.

Paxton, meanwhile, threw in the bullpen before the game and reported improvement, yet he still felt something. So he will test the knee again in the pen Tuesday.

“I’m still noticing it a little bit,” Paxton said. “I’d like to come back and have it not be an issue at all. … It’s getting really close. It feels good. I just don’t want it to go backwards once we put more load on it. So I want to really make sure it’s ready to go so I don’t have (to be) bouncing back and forth off the IL.”