SAN DIEGO — The Yankees felt it was a lock.

Having saved their season with a victory in Game 4 of the Division Series on Thursday night, the Yankees had ace Gerrit Cole ready to start the winner-take-all Game 5 — exactly the kind of situation they had in mind when they signed him to a record nine-year, $324 million free-agent deal.

"We’re going to win it," Luke Voit said shortly after Game 4. "We’re locked and loaded . . . I know Gerrit’s going to come out and do his thing."

Cole did — but the Yankees' bats, so potent during much of this postseason, were shut down in a 2-1 loss at Petco Park that sent them home well before they were ready.

Each team managed only three hits, but two of the Rays' were solo home runs. Mike Brosseau, who had a fastball from Aroldis Chapman whiz over his head on Sept. 1, homered off Chapman with one out in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and send the Rays' dugout into hysterics.

With the Yankees down to their last three outs after Brosseau's homer — which capped a 10-pitch at-bat — Giancarlo Stanton took a called third strike, Luke Voit struck out swinging and Gio Urshela lined to third against Diego Castillo.

Tampa Bay, which beat the Yankees in eight of 10 meetings in the regular season, will take on the Astros in the best-of-seven ALCS, which starts here Sunday.

Cole, pitching on only three days' rest for the first time in his career, was terrific, allowing one run, one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The one hit, however, was a two-out homer by Austin Meadows in the fifth that tied it at 1. Aaron Judge’s homer off Nick Anderson in the fourth had given the Yankees an early lead.

But the Yankees, who hit a record 16 homers in their first six postseason games, were shut down by four Tampa Bay pitchers, starting with Tyler Glasnow, pitching on two days' rest after throwing 95 pitches in Game 2. Glasnow allowed no runs in 2 1/3 innings. Anderson, Pete Fairbanks and Castillo took the Rays home and into their first ALCS since 2008.

Cole was not sharp in the first, though he emerged unscathed. He struck out Meadows on three pitches — the last a 98-mph fastball — but walked Brandon Lowe and hit red-hot rookie Randy Arozarena on the left elbow with a 97-mph fastball. That brought up Ji-Man Choi, 10-for-19 with four homers against Cole. Cole won this battle, however, getting Choi to ground to second. Cole walked Yandy Diaz to load the bases, but after falling behind Joey Wendle 3-and-0, he got him looking at a full-count 97-mph fastball to end the 25-pitch inning.

After the called third strike, Cole turned and yelled something in the direction of the Rays' dugout, which had loudly cheered each ball he threw in the inning.

Cole had a much easier second, striking out the side on 12 pitches. He got Willy Adames swinging at a slider, Kevin Kiermaier swinging at a 99-mph fastball and Mike Zunino swinging at a nasty slider.

Cole struck out two of three batters in the third, the last two — Lowe and Arozarena — on 100-mph fastballs.

Judge led off the fourth by lofting a 96-mph fastball the other way, just over the wall in right, to make it 1-0.

It stayed that way until two outs in the fifth, when Meadows got just enough of a 96-mph fastball and sent it just over the head of a leaping Judge, whose head banged into the wall’s padded overhang as he jumped, to tie it at 1-1. As good as Cole was most of the season, he was victimized a bit by the long ball, allowing 14 homers, second-most in the majors.

Aaron Hicks singled with two outs against righty Fairbanks in the sixth and Stanton walked, giving the Yankees their first runner in scoring position. But Voit struck out swinging at a 100-mph fastball.

Cole’s final pitch of the night, a first-pitch curveball to Arozarena leading off the sixth, resulted in a long fly to left that settled into the glove of Gardner, who jumped at the wall to take away a potential home run.

In came Zack Britton, who worked out of a jam after allowing an infield single to Brosseau and walking Diaz. But Britton struck out Wendle on three pitches and got Adames to line to right for the third out.