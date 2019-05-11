ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – It had been all plaudits for DJ LeMahieu during the first 34 games of his Yankees career, and deservedly so.

The three-time Gold Glove winner had more than honored those awards in the field, regardless of position, and had been a revelation at the plate, especially with runners in scoring position.

But for one night, even one in which he homered, there were no bouquets.

LeMahieu, though not charged with an error on either play, made two mistakes in the sixth inning Saturday night that helped send the Yankees to a 7-2 loss to the Rays in front of a sellout crowd of 25,025 at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (23-16), who were held to five hits by four Tampa Bay pitchers, fell 1½ games behind the AL East-leading Rays.

After LeMahieu’s second homer of the season tied it at 2 in the top of the sixth inning, the second baseman made two misplays in the bottom half that helped the Rays score twice for a 4-2 lead.

With losing pitcher Jonathan Holder on the mound – he replaced CC Sabathia, who allowed two runs, three hits and four walks and threw 76 pitches in five innings – Avisail Garcia led off with a single and took off for second with two outs. Gary Sanchez’s accurate, low throw would have made it a close play at second, but the ball got past LeMahieu, with Sanchez getting charged with the error after Garcia went to third.

Guillermo Heredia walked and Willy Adames followed with a grounder up the middle. LeMahieu made a nice diving stop but bobbled the ball as he tried to get it out of his glove, and Garcia scored to make it 3-2. Ji-Man Choi then grounded one into short right, where LeMahieu was positioned on the shift. He really didn’t have a play and his throw short-hopped Luke Voit, who couldn't glove it as Heredia scored from second to make it 4-2.

Yandy Diaz, who homered in the third, ripped a three-run shot in the eighth off Nestor Cortes Jr., making his Yankees debut, to give the Rays a 7-2 lead.

Sabathia, who reached the 3,500-inning mark of his career after recording the second out of the fifth, had a rough beginning, allowing homers in the second and third innings to Garcia and Diaz that put the Yankees in a 2-0 hole and gave him eight homers allowed in seven starts.

The Yankees’ offense mostly struggled throughout.

Gleyber Torres doubled with one out in the second against Rays opener Ryan Stanek, but after Clint Frazier struck out, Torres started for third on a ball in the dirt, then retreated to second when he saw he couldn’t make it and was nailed diving back into the base by former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who was picked up by the Rays on Friday.

The Yankees tied it in the fifth against righthander Yonny Chirinos, who took over for Stanek in the third. Torres started the rally with a single and Frazier followed by scorching an RBI double to center that made it 2-1. Torres ran through the stop sign put up – albeit a tad late, it appeared – by third-base coach Phil Nevin. After Miguel Andujar fouled out, dropping him to 3-for-28 since returning from the injured list, Gio Urshela punched a single to left. Frazier did not score on the play, which improved Urshela to 10-for-25 with runners in scoring position, and Mike Tauchman grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

LeMahieu led off the sixth with his second homer, which tied it at 2. Chirinos then hit Voit on the left shoulder with a 95-mph fastball on a 1-and-1 pitch and Sabathia stepped out of the dugout to yell at him. It was reminiscent of last September, when Sabathia intentionally hit Jesus Sucre with a pitch in retaliation for Rays righthander Andrew Kittredge throwing one behind Austin Romine's head the inning before. Sabathia wound up getting suspended.