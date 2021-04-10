Yankees continue to struggle against Rays in shutout loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yankees-Rays 2021 looks a lot like Yankees-Rays 2020.

Few Yankees fans need an explanation of what that means.

The Rays made the Yankees look bad much of last season and have done the same two games into this season.

The latest edition was an ugly 4-0 loss Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field in which the Yankees got a second straight poor outing out of Domingo German and yet another lackluster performance from their offense, which has happened more than a few times eight games into the season.

The Yankees — who went 2-8 against Tampa Bay in the 2020 regular season before being eliminated by the Rays in five games in the Division Series — have lost 12 of their last 14 regular-season games against Tampa Bay dating to 2019.

The Yankees (3-5) were unable to capitalize on the potential break they were handed in the third inning. That was when righthander Chris Archer, who had struck out four in 2 1/3 innings, left with what the Rays called right lateral forearm tightness.

But that just allowed manager Kevin Cash to dip into his stable of potent relievers sooner than usual, and five of them shut down the Yankees the rest of the way, allowing two hits and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

The Yankees, who continued to play poorly on defense, committing two more errors, were outhit 10-5 after being outhit 13-7 the day before. They did not put a runner in scoring position after Brett Gardner’s one-out double in the fourth.

German, who edged top prospect Deivi Garcia in spring training for a rotation spot, likely will be looking over his shoulder after a second straight ineffective outing. German, who dazzled in spring training, allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings Saturday after giving up three runs and four hits in three innings against Toronto last Sunday.

Relievers Justin Wilson, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa allowed two hits and struck out seven in four scoreless innings to keep the score relatively close.

With one out in the bottom of the first, German left a 2-and-1 changeup over the middle of the plate to Austin Meadows, who roped it off the rightfield foul pole for his third homer and a 1-0 lead. It gave Meadows seven homers in 29 games against the Yankees.

In the second, Joey Wendle and Willy Adames singled and Brett Phillips’ groundout to first moved the runners to second and third. German caught a bad break when Francisco Mejia’s comebacker glanced off his glove and trickled through the vacated hole between first and second for a two-run single that made it 3-0.

German, who threw 68 pitches in three innings in his first start, was at 39 pitches through two.

Archer struck out Jay Bruce looking to start the third and allowed a double by DJ LeMahieu. He gave no indication of discomfort, but before Aaron Judge stepped to the plate, Cash and a trainer were on the mound evaluating the righthander, who after a couple of minutes of discussion walked to the dugout.

Andrew Kittredge replaced him and got Judge to ground to second, but Aaron Hicks worked a walk. Giancarlo Stanton struck out on a slider out of the zone to end the threat.

Randy Arozena, who tortured Yankees pitching — and most opposition pitching last October in the Rays' run to the World Series — led off the bottom of the third by hammering a first-pitch sinker to center for his first homer of 2021 and a 4-0 lead.