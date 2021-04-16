Yankees fall to 5-8, fans melt down in lackluster loss to Rays

There was no real bright side — no one thing the Yankees did particularly well Friday night at the Stadium, and nothing to take from the result except hope that they have a short memory.

In falling to 5-8, they committed three errors. They managed one hit and struck out nine times in six innings against Rays starter Michael Wacha. Their pitchers — a hodgepodge that started with opener Nick Nelson — could do little to limit the Rays. And that added up an 8-2 victory for Tampa Bay, which has won 13 of the last 16 regular-season games against the Yankees.

The ugliest part of the game had nothing to do with the team: Fans began throwing balls onto the field and toward players in the eighth inning and play had to stop.

"I have not" seen that before, Aaron Boone said. "You hate to see it, is what I would say to that, and unfortunately, a handful of people end up doing it and it looks bad for everyone and it's unfortunate that it happened."

Fans chanted for others to throw more balls, though it ceased after the stoppage.

The Yankees' only runs came in the seventh on Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run homer off reliever Trevor Richards. They finished with three hits and 14 strikeouts. At one point, Wacha retired 11 of 12 batters. The former Mets righthander didn’t allow a single runner to reach scoring position.

The Rays compiled 11 hits against four pitchers, stringing together multi-run innings in the first, fifth and sixth.

It was, in short, the type of day the Yankees hope to never repeat, but it did feature some habits that have become uncomfortably common early in this season. Though the relievers allowed six runs — an anomaly for a unit that went into the game with a 2.04 ERA — there have been shades of the other deficiencies.

The Yankees came into the game with a .231/.316/.371 slash line as a team, and their starter ERA sat at an unpretty 4.58. And that bullpen entered Friday having thrown 53 innings, among the most in the league (add eight more for the day’s contributions).

It all started with Nelson, who got the call to be the opener partially because he was well-rested and partially because the Yankees currently are carrying four regular starters after demoting Domingo German.

He walked leadoff batter Austin Meadows and allowed a double by Randy Arozarena, a ball that shot by Gio Urshela and went down the leftfield line. Nelson got ahead of Brandon Lowe 0-and-2, but Lowe jumped on a 96-mph fastball down the middle for a two-run double to right-center that was just shy of being a three-run homer.

Nelson retired the next two Rays before walking Manuel Margot, but he struck out Mike Brosseau on a 3-and-2 pitch to escape without further damage. He has a 10.80 ERA in five innings this season.

Michael King, who came in as the "bulk man," shut out the Rays in his three innings, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts, but he threw 69 pitches, only 36 for strikes. He pitched out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the third and allowed three straight two-out walks in the fourth before inducing an inning-ending forceout.

The Rays broke through against Luis Cessa in the fifth.

Joey Wendle singled and scored on Brosseau’s one-out double, and another run scored on Urshela's error. After two walks loaded the bases, Randy Arozarena hit a potential inning-ending double-play ball, but the Yankees couldn't turn it. Two runs scored on Rougned Odor's throwing error for a 6-0 lead. Three of the runs off Cessa were unearned.

Lucas Luetge allowed two more runs in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double by Mike Zunino that was just missed by a diving Clint Frazier.