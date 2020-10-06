SAN DIEGO — A few hours before first pitch, Aaron Hicks became the latest Gerrit Cole teammate to make the comment.

"This is essentially what he gets paid for, to pitch in October," Hicks said, echoing remarks made by Aaron Judge and Luke Voit. "To dominate in October and help get us to the World Series."

Cole, overpowering in Game 1 of the wild-card series against Cleveland, wasn’t as dominant in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Yankees’ AL East nemesis, the Rays.

But backed by some of the heavy lumber that helped lead the Yankees to a two-game sweep in Cleveland, Cole had enough in a 9-3 victory over the Rays on Monday at Petco Park.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 411-foot grand slam to center to cap a five-run ninth. Clint Frazier, Kyle Higashioka and Judge hit solo homers earlier in the game.

Cole, 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA against the Rays this season — par for the course against a team that went 8-2 against the Yankees — allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, again throwing to Higashioka, his personal catcher during the season’s final weeks. Cole, who struck out 13 against Cleveland, struck out eight and walked two.

While Cole was not at his best, the Yankees’ offense, which totaled 22 runs in two games against Cleveland, was against Rays ace Blake Snell. The lefthander, who went 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts this season, including 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts against the Yankees, allowed four runs and six hits, including three homers, in five innings. Frazier, Higashioka and Judge homered off him, with the latter two blasts coming in the fifth inning to give the Yankees the lead for good at 4-3.

A bullpen that sprung plenty of leaks down the stretch — and against Cleveland — was superb as Chad Green, Zack Britton and Luis Cessa closed it out with a scoreless inning each.

The Yankees gave Cole the lead before his first pitch, just as they did in Game 1 in Cleveland.

DJ LeMahieu, MLB’s batting champion at .364, won a nine-pitch at-bat with a leadoff single to center and went to second on a wild pitch. Judge, who jump-started the Yankees in that Game 1 victory in Cleveland with a two-run home run — also after a LeMahieu single — trickled one in front of the mound, resulting in a 1-3 putout that sent LeMahieu to third. Hicks’ sacrifice fly to center made it 1-0. It was the first first-inning run allowed by Snell in 2020.

Cole quickly retired the first two Rays hitters, but Randy Arozarena belted a 96-mph fastball to center for a home run. As good as Cole was this season, he did allow 14 homers, second-most in baseball.

The Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the third when Frazier led off by crushing a 1-and-0 fastball into the second deck in left for a 418-foot home run.

This time Cole provided a shutdown inning, striking out two in a perfect bottom of the third.

He was not as fortunate an inning later. Arozarena led off with a single and Ji-Man Choi, a former Yankee who has routinely hit well against his former team since joining the Rays in 2018, launched a 96-mph fastball to center for a two-run homer and a 3-2 Rays lead. Choi entered the night 8-for-12 with three homers against Cole.

Three batters into the fifth, the Yankees had the lead again. Higashioka led off by destroying a 96-mph fastball off the facing of the second deck in left for a 417-foot homer. After LeMahieu grounded out, Judge hit his second homer of the postseason, lining one that never seemed to get more than 20 feet off the ground into the seats in left, giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

Cole worked out of trouble in the bottom half. He walked Lowe with two outs and Arozarena lined a single to right, putting runners at the corners for Choi, who was intentionally walked to load the bases for Manuel Margot. Cole struck him out swinging at a 100-mph fastball to end the threat, punctuating the strikeout with a yell and a fist pump.