Zack Britton’s return to the role of set-up man was anything but spectacular Wednesday night.

The lefthander had little go right in the eighth inning when he gave up a pair of Tampa Bay runs and they pulled away from a tie game to prevail over the Yankees, 4-2, at the Stadium.

The Yankees (16-8) will go into Thursday in first place in the AL East for the 22nd straight day, but their grip on it has become very precarious. The Rays (16-9) can wrest it away from them with a win in the teams’ 1 p.m. series finale. The Rays are 5-1 against the Yanks this season.

The Rays’ second win in as many nights also halts the Yanks’ string of winning 27 straight home series.

Britton had been filling in for closer Aroldis Chapman while he recovered from COVID-19. He went 8-for-8 in save opportunities. But Chapman was activated for the first time this season on Monday.

Britton relieved Gerrit Cole with two outs in the seventh inning and got an inning-ending strikeout. He started the eighth by getting a ground ball down the first-base line from Yandy Diaz that Luke Voit skewered and threw from his knees, but it went off the end of Britton’s glove and Diaz ended up on second because of the error on Britton. A wild pitch and a walk put runners on the corners and Gio Urshela gloved Jose Martinez’s grounder and threw home to cut down Diaz at the plate.

Pinch hitter Mike Brosseau lined a single to centerfield to score Brandon Lowe from second for a 3-2 lead and Willy Adames followed with a single to right to make it 4-2.

The Yanks’ first two hitters in the ninth, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez, reached on a pair of five-pitch walks. They both moved to scoring position on a two-out wild pitch, but Jalen Beeks struck out Thairo Estrada to end the game.

Much of the game was an old-fashioned pitchers' duel between Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and the Rays high-octane righty Tyler Glasnow. Both pitched very well, but neither ended up with a decision.

Cole allowed a pair of runs in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and a walk, striking out 10. It was the second time this season that Cole recorded double-digit strikeouts and the 32nd time in his career. It was Cole’s 28th straight start without suffering a loss, but he wasn’t able to extend his winning streak of 20. Both Rays runs off him came on home runs,

Glasnow allowed two runs, two hits and three walks and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings He gave up Luke Voit’s eighth home run, which ties him for the team lead with Aaron Judge

Cole had given up one home run in each of his first five starts, but three innings into Wednesday’s contest he’d already surrended two as Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Ji-Man Choi curshed a changeup that leaked back over home plate and deposited it into the rightfield stands. Choi was among the most successful Rays facing Cole, having gotten five hits in eight career at-bats against him entering the game.

Rays catcher Mike Zunino got to Cole in the third inning. The Yanks had just gotten the first out of the inning when Gio Urshela made a spectacular catch on Manuel Margots' foul pop-up, tumbling over the railing into the Tampa Bay dugout. Zunino hit a full-count fastball out into the netting over Monument Park.

Voit got one back for the Yankees in the bottom of the third inning with his homer, driving a full-count fastball out to the second deck in rightfield. Voit has homered in three straight games, one short of his personal record.

The Yankees pulled even in the sixth inning. Aaron Hicks laced a ball into the rightfield corner that Rays outfielder Margot had to chase after the carom and ended up on third with a triple. Voit followed with a walk and then Urshela got Hicks in with a sacrifice fly to rightfield.

After Glasnow struck out Mike Ford for the second out, he was lifted for reliever Ryan Thompson. Gleyber Torres greeted the righthander with a single to center but Gary Sanchez grounded out back to Thompson to end the threat.

The Yankees had a solid shot to grab a lead in the seventh when Brett Gardner led off with a single to left, took second on a groundout and moved to third on a wild pitch. But Hicks struck out against reliever Pete Fairbanks.