An injury bug that hit in spring training and quickly became an outright infestation after the season began has derailed the Yankees not a bit.

And on Friday night, nearly seven weeks into the season, they claimed first place in the AL East, scoring three runs in the ninth inning for a 4-3 walk-off win over the Rays before 41,281 at the Stadium.

Gio Urshela, the club’s hottest hitter of late, rocketed a 2-and-0 fastball from lefthander Jose Alvarado over the head of a leaping Kevin Kiermaier and one hop off the right-centerfield wall for the game-winner. It was his third hit of the night and raised his average to .347.

The Yankees (27-16), who have won 21 of their last 28 games, took a half-game lead over the Rays (26-16), who are 12-11 in their last 23 games.

Luke Voit led off the ninth against Alvarado, who entered with a 1.04 ERA in 18 games, with his 11th homer, a drive to right-centerfield that made it 3-2. It was the first homer allowed by Alvarado this season.

After Gary Sanchez lined a single and Kendrys Morales — who hit a long home run in the second — struck out, Gleyber Torres won an impressive 10-pitch battle, doubling off the wall in left on a full-count 99-mph fastball. An intentional walk to Clint Frazier loaded the bases and Cameron Maybin, pinch hitting for Brett Gardner, watched Alvarado spike one for a wild pitch that brought in pinch runner Thairo Estrada to tie it at 3.

Maybin grounded into a 5-2 fielder’s choice for the second out, setting up Urshela. He ended it with his first career walk-off hit on a 99-mph fastball.

That took the spotlight off Chad Green, who had declared himself all but fixed after striking out the side against the Rays last Sunday in St. Petersburg in his return to the big leagues. The Rays weighed in with their response Friday night.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Green entered a tie game in the eighth and got touched up for two runs. The second run was unearned, as Torres made a two-out throwing error on Kiermaier’s infield single.

Green retired Willy Adames to start the eighth but allowed a double to right by Daniel Robertson. Former Met Travis d’Arnaud popped out, but Brandon Lowe roped a 97-mph fastball over Aaron Hicks’ head in center for an RBI double. Kiermaier then hit a slow grounder to short for an infield hit and Torres threw the ball wide of first, allowing Lowe to score.

The game was delayed for 35 minutes because of rain in the bottom of the eighth.

Before all that came the continuation of what can be described as a strained relationship between CC Sabathia and the Rays.

After striking out Lowe to end the sixth — the lefthander’s final inning of the night — a pumped-up Sabathia appeared to turn and yell an expletive of some kind toward the Rays’ dugout.

During last Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, a game in which Sabathia got a no-decision after allowing two runs and three hits in five innings, he stepped out of the dugout in the sixth inning to yell at Rays righthander Yonny Chirinos after he hit Voit with a pitch after DJ LeMahieu’s homer.

And, of course, there was last September, when Sabathia earned a suspension for intentionally hitting Jesus Sucre. That came an inning after the Rays’ Andrew Kittridge threw one behind Austin Romine’s head.

“It’s the same thing. We hit a homer, then they throw up and in. It’s stupid,” a still-bothered Sabathia said after last Saturday’s game. “What are you doing? We don’t want to get into that again. We did that last year.”

Sabathia, who entered Friday night’s game with a 2-1 record and a 3.26 ERA in six starts, allowed one run, six hits and two walks in a season-high six innings Friday night. Sabathia, who recorded his 3,000th career strikeout April 30, has lasted at least five innings in each of his seven starts this season.