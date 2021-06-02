It is far too soon to declare the season-long difficulties the Yankees have had getting big hits over, the same way it is too soon to say the same of their overall travails against the Rays.

Still, it’s now two straight games in which the signs in relation to both have been encouraging.

One night after Clint Frazier’s two-run homer in the 11th gave the Yankees a walk-off win Tuesday, Gio Urshela and Frazier delivered the kind of significant hits mostly missing for their club this season.

Their efforts, and seven strong innings by Jordan Montgomery and more shutdown work by a bullpen that’s been impenetrable of late, led to a 4-3 victory over the Rays in front of 13,824 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (31-25), who ran into two more outs on the bases to run that ignominious total to an MLB-leading 29, improved to 5-7 against the AL East-leading Rays (35-22) this season.

Urshela’s two-out, two-run homer in the first gave Montgomery an early lead and Frazier’s two-run single with one out in the fourth extended the lead to 4-1.

Montgomery, who came in 2-1 with 4.22 ERA in 11 starts, including 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts vs. the Rays, allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits over 6 1/3 innings,.

After he departed with two on and one out in the seventh, Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green and closer Aroldis Chapman combined to throw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, extending the bullpen’s scoreless inning streak to 17 2/3 (Loaisiga allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh to make it 4-3). Chapman didn’t make it easy on the crowd, walking the ninth inning’s first two hitters. But he struck out the dangerous Randy Arozarena and then Ji-Man Choi after an eight-pitch battle. He retired Austin Meadows on a comebacker to move to 12-for-13 in saves.

Tampa’s Shane McClanahan, a lefthander who entered 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA in six starts, was not sharp, allowing four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

He put his team in a hole quickly.

Giancarlo Stanton snapped a 0-for-13 stretch since coming off the IL last Friday with a one-out single to left, the ball leaving his bat at 114.2 mph. Aaron Judge bounced one to third, which looked like a shoo-in double play ball, but the outfielder, getting his second career big-league start in center, hustled down the line to just beat the relay throw to first, extending the inning. That proved critical as Urshela, in a 1-for-19 skid, took a first-pitch, 97-mph fastball to right for his sixth homer.

Montgomery was fortunate to depart the fourth still with the lead. Meadows led off with a single and Mike Brosseau doubled into the corner in left. Manuel Margot grounded to deep short, where Gleyber Torres was pleased to see Brosseau taking off for third. Torres threw Brosseau out easily, though Meadows scored on the play to make it 2-1. Montgomery then retired Mejia and Joey Wendle.

The Yankees opened it back up in the bottom half.

Torres led off with a double and Rougned Odor singled. Gary Sanchez, who doubled in the second, walked to load the bases (and gave the catcher four walks and seven hits in his last 19 plate appearances). After McClanahan struck out Miguel Andujar, righty sidearmer Ryan Thompson came on for Frazier. The outfielder, slowly starting to emerge from a season-long slump, took a fastball back up the middle for a two-run single that made it 4-1.

An Odor error led to an unearned run in the fifth that made it 4-2, a lead Montgomery took into the seventh when his own error – on a comebacker – helped Tampa score to make it 4-3.

The Yankees made two more outs on the bases in the bottom half.. Urshela, who led off with a double, was thrown out at third trying to advance on a ball in the dirt and Torres, who walked, was picked off to end the inning.