It was a single day, but the Yankees lost so much over the course of it.

The parade of Yankees to the 10-day injured list was on before they even started their series finale Thursday afternoon against Tampa Bay at the Stadium as the left hamstring strain Zack Britton suffered Wednesday night landed him on the IL.

Then, in the bottom of the third inning, Gleyber Torres had to be removed from the game after an awkward dash to first base on a run-scoring groundout. The club announced he left with “a tight left hamstring.”

To make matters even worse, starter James Paxton, who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, was sent for an MRI after the game with discomfort in his left elbow/forearm region

And then, of course, there was the result of the game. The Yankees held leads of 2-0 and 4-3 but the Rays victimized relievers Adam Ottavino and Luis Avilan for five runs in the sixth inning and beat the Yankees, 10-5. The Rays (17-9) earned the three-game sweep and the Yankees (16-9) lost their grip on first place in the American League East, which they had held for 22 days.

The last time the Yankees were swept in a three-game series at home was Aug. 28-30, 2017, by the Indians. According to the YES Network, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela started two of those games at third base for Cleveland.

The Rays have the Yankees’ number this season. Tampa Bay has won six of the teams’ seven meetings. In these three games, the Yankees were 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position and stranded 20.

With Torres’ and Paxton's injuries coming the day after Britton’s, it’s starting to feel like the Yankees are forced to cope with new injuries each day. The prospect of adding Torres and Paxton to an IL that already has Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Britton would appear daunting. The Yankees, however, survived a slew of injuries a year ago to win 103 games.

Ottavino entered the game in the sixth with a 4-3 lead and immediately gave up a Yandy Diaz double to right and a walk. He recorded two outs, but Manuel Margot sent a flare single into left to tie the score. Avilan came in to face Joey Wendle and gave up a run-scoring single to right for a 5-4 Rays lead. Mike Zunino was next and hit a three-run homer over the leftfield fence to make it 8-4.

The Yankees got back a run in the sixth on Luke Voit's run-scoring single. Voit’s solo homer in the first was part of building the 2-0 lead and gave him four straight games with a home run.

Tampa Bay got a two-run shot from Diaz in the ninth.

His final pitching line might say otherwise, but Paxton made his best start this season. Paxton had allowed only one baserunner and was protecting a 2-0 lead. After getting the leadoff hitter to strike out, he issued walks to Willy Adames and Margot ahead of Wendle’s two-run double. Wendle ended up on third on the throw home and scored on Mike Brosseau’s sacrifice fly for a 3-2 Rays lead.

Paxton gave up just the one hit and three walks but three of the four baserunners scored; he also recorded eight strikeouts in the 83-pitch, five-inning effort.

The Yankees got the lead back in the bottom of the fifth on Urshela’s two-run homer, his fifth. But the Rays scored five runs in the sixth against Ottavino and Avilan to take control.

Torres came to bat in the third inning following a one-out single by Mike Tauchman and a double by Urshela. He hit a ground ball into a drawn-in infield that shortstop Adames couldn’t field cleanly enough to make a play at home; he threw to first to get Torres.

But Torres landed oddly about halfway to first base. He did not seem to be favoring either leg as he went to the dugout, but when the Yankees took the field for the fourth inning, Thairo Estrada was at second base and Tyler Wade had moved over from second to shortstop.