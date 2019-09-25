ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — J.A. Happ’s bullpen audition for a postseason role on Wednesday went just fine, as CC Sabathia’s did the night before.

The Yankees’ offense?

That was another matter, never getting off the ground a second straight night, leading to a 4-0 loss to the Rays in front of 20,390 at Tropicana Field.

The loss makes it all but certain the Yankees (102-57), who have lost five of their last nine, will have the second seed in the American League playoffs and a date with the Twins in the ALDS. The Yankees entered the night 1 1/2 games behind the Astros for the best record in the majors — a deficit that really was 2 1/2 games as Houston won the season series.

Tuesday night, nine Rays pitchers held the Yankees in check in a 2-1 loss in 12 innings. Five pitchers, led by Charlie Morton, did the trick Wednesday night as the Yankees finished with one hit.

Morton, 15-6 with a 3.15 ERA entering the night — but just 5-4 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break — had a no-hitter before DJ LeMahieu’s single to right with two outs in the sixth. Morton allowed that one hit over six scoreless innings in which he walked three and struck out nine.

The 36-year-old Happ, making the 26th relief appearance of his 13-year career and first since July 27, 2015, when he was with the Mariners, allowed one run and four hits over five innings. After he allowed the first two batters to reach in the second, Happ struck out three straight and didn’t allow his run until the sixth, on Matt Duffy’s RBI double that made it 3-0. Avisail Garcia hit his 20th home run, a solo shot, off Luis Cessa in the eighth to account for the final score.

Happ took the mound with the Yankees in a 2-0 hole.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jonathan Loaisiga, very much in the mix for a postseason bullpen spot as the likelihood is the Yankees will go with 13 pitchers on the 25-man roster, served as the opener Wednesday.

“You guys have all seen, coming off his last outing, when he gets it going, he’s very dynamic,” Aaron Boone said before the game of Loaisiga’s two-inning relief outing Saturday vs. Toronto when he allowed a homer but struck out five.

The 24-year-old was not as precise Wednesday. He fell behind Joey Wendle 2-and-0 before the leadoff man cracked a 99-mph fastball to dead center for his third homer.

Austin Meadows followed with a single and, after Travis d’Arnaud struck out looking, Ji-Man Choi, whose walk-off homer in the 12th off Cory Gearrin won Tuesday night’s game, lined a single to right. Garcia flied to right for the second out, but Brandon Lowe’s RBI single brought in Meadows to make it 2-0.

Happ came on for the bottom of the second and allowed a leadoff single to Kevin Kiermaier, who took second on a wild pitch. Happ then walked the No. 9 hitter, Willy Adames.

The veteran, however, quickly recovered. He struck out Wendle looking at a fastball, then fanned Meadows and d’Arnaud swinging at fastballs to end the 29-pitch inning.

The Yankees got their first base runner in the third when Luke Voit led off with a walk and they put their first runner in scoring position when Tyler Wade drew a one-out walk. But LeMahieu hit a chopper to short where Adames started a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play. Choi made a nice scoop on Wendle’s relay throw, which carried him into LeMahieu’s path and after the collision the first baseman was slow to get up but he stayed in the game. Morton, who came in 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in three previous starts this season against the Yankees, more resembled the pitcher who threw five scoreless innings against them in Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS.

After LeMahieu flared his single to right, on Morton’s 90th pitch of the game — a 2-and-1 fastball — Aaron Judge walked to give the Yankees their second runner in scoring position. Brett Gardner fell behind 1-and-2 before grounded out to second to end the threat.