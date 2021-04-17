Yankees play better but lose to Rays anyway

Aaron Boone didn’t have the magic words.

Despite an angry meeting with the team after Friday night’s embarrassing loss to the Rays — a meeting in which players characterized their even-keeled manager as "very upset'' — the Yankees played a tighter game but didn't fare any better Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Their fourth straight loss dropped them to 5-9, the worst record in the American League. They have lost 14 of their last 17 regular-season games against the Rays.

The Yankees squandered a serviceable performance by Jordan Montgomery as they failed to capitalize on Tyler Glasnow's early struggles and their defense faltered again. They were held to five hits by Glasnow and four relievers.

Three two-out homers accounted for five of the Rays' runs — two-run shots by Joey Wendle and Manuel Margot and a solo drive by Francisco Mejia. Montgomery allowed only two hits in six innings-plus, striking out seven, but was charged with four runs.

A turning point came in the seventh when the Rays tacked on two runs to take a 5-1 lead. With one out, Margot stole second as Gleyber Torres whiffed on Kyle Higashioka's low but catchable throw, which should have resulted in the second out. One out later, Wendle homered off Jonathan Loaisiga, with one of the runs charged to Montgomery.

The Yankees made it interesting in the bottom of the inning. Rougned Odor hit his first home run as a Yankee to bring the Yankees within 5-2. DJ LeMahieu singled and scored on Aaron Judge's double off Collin McHugh. McHugh then struck out Aaron Hicks for the second out and Ryan Thompson struck out Giancarlo Stanton to keep it at 5-3.

Mejia's RBI double in the ninth made it 6-3.

With two outs in the first, the Yankees loaded the bases on a single by Hicks, an error and a walk, but Brett Gardner grounded out to first. Glasnow walked Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to begin the second, and though LeMahieu’s single tied the score at 1-1, they were able to do no more damage.

Glasnow, who generally has pinpoint command, struggled to locate his fastball, slider and curveball for two innings, nearly hitting two batters, issuing three walks and throwing a wild pitch. He seemingly made a mechanical adjustment between the second and third and recovered to allow one run and two hits in five innings, walking four and striking out seven. He threw 105 pitches and overcame a painful cramp in his glove hand in the fifth.

As for Montgomery, he really made only two mistakes.

The first was to Mejia in the second, when his 93.8-mph sinker didn’t sink and was laced to right-center for a solo shot. Judge nearly got a glove on the ball, which traveled only 365 feet and landed in the first row.

Montgomery walked Austin Meadows with one out in the fourth and later served up a changeup down the middle that Margot deposited into the Rays' bullpen for a 3-1 Tampa Bay lead.

It was reminiscent of Montgomery’s previous outing against the Rays, when he allowed five hits in five innings but was stung by a pair of two-run homers, which accounted for all of the runs scored against him.