SAN DIEGO – Gerrit Cole has never started a game in his career on short rest.

By virtue of the Yankees' season-saving 5-1 victory over the Rays in Game 4 of the Division Series Thursday night at Petco Park, that will occur Friday in a win-or-go-home Game 5.

"Give me the ball," Aaron Boone said Thursday afternoon of Cole’s reaction when the topic was broached.

Exactly the attitude one would expect from a pitcher who signed a record nine-year $324-million contract in the offseason, that kind of deal OK’d by owner Hal Steinbrenner precisely with these kinds of games in mind.

The reason the Yankees get to give the ball to Cole, 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA in his career in the playoffs, in Game 5 is because of the work of Jordan Montgomery, a 27-year-old lefthander with no postseason resume to speak of, two monster home runs by Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres and lockdown work by a bullpen that has received its share of criticism of late.

The group was lights out Thursday as Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman combined to throw five scoreless – and hitless – innings after Montgomery’s departure.

There’s no telling who exactly Boone will have available out of his bullpen in Game 5 – placing additional pressure on Cole to go deep – but none of the three threw a ton of pitches and, regardless, as former manager Joe Girardi so often said this time of year: "You worry about tomorrow, tomorrow."

Making his playoff debut against a Rays team that totaled 12 homers n their first five postseason games – third in the majors behind the Yankees (14) and A’s (13) – Montgomery grinded through four innings in which he allowed one run, three hits and three walks. Montgomery struck out four, giving way to a bullpen that completely slammed the door.

Green struck out two over two perfect innings, Britton struck out three over a perfect 1 2/3 innings, and Aroldis Chapman, as good as any reliever in the sport the last month of the season, recorded the final four outs – two on strikeouts – for the save.

The Rays, who essentially invented the "opener" concept, went with one Thursday, righthander Ryan Thompson, who allowed two runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings. Lefthander Ryan Yarbrough took over and allowed two runs – coming on Torres’ titanic shot in the sixth into the third level of the brick Western Metal Supply Co. building located down the leftfield line that made it 4-1

Yandy Diaz led off the night with a single but was erased when Voit fielded Brandon Lowe’s ground smash and turned it into a 3-6 double play. Montgomery then did what most Yankees pitchers had failed to do in the series – retired Randy Arozarena. Montgomery struck out the rookie, who entered the night 8-for-12 with three homers in the series, to end the eight-pitch inning (Arozarena finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts).

Voit, MLB’s home run champion this season with 22, led off the second by hammering a hanging 1-and-0 Thompson slider halfway up the second deck in leftfield, the first baseman’s first career postseason homer making it 1-0 and giving the Yankees their 15th homer in their first six postseason games, extending their record (Torres’ upped the total to 16).

Voit’s homer seemed to cause Thompson to completely lose the strike zone as the sidearmer walked three straight to load the bases. Kyle Higashioka, officially supplanting Gary Sanchez as the No. 1 catcher, struck out but DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly brought in Brett Gardner, who has reached base in 11 of 17 plate appearances this postseason, to make it 2-0. In came Yarbrough to face Judge, who bounced to third.

Montgomery, though he allowed a run, kept the lead in the third.

Willy Adames walked to lead off and went to third on Kevin Kiermaier’s ground rule double to left-center. Montgomery struck out Mike Zunino, the No. 9 hitter, on a full-count changeup. After walking Diaz on four pitches to load the bases, Lowe grounded into a 4-6 force that brought in Adames to make it 2-1. Arozarena grounded to third to end the 28-pitch inning that left Montgomery at 48.

Two more reached against Montgomery in the fourth but with Green ready in the bullpen, he retired Kiermaier on a grounder to first for the third out.

Higashioka’s two-out, RBI single in the eighth made it 5-1.