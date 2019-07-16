The race between the Yankees and the Rays in the AL East is starting to heat up and the passions that come with that were on full display Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Benches and bullpens emptied as CC Sabathia and Avisail Garcia got into a back-and- forth in the middle of the sixth inning. The Yankees starter had to be held back from going after the Tampa Bay outfielder.

The Yankees then channeled Sabathia’s furor and rallied from a two-run deficit for a 8-3 triumph before 40,401 at the Stadium. The Yankees halted a streak of three straight losses against Tampa Bay and pushed their lead in the AL East back to six games.

DJ Lemahieu hit a solo shot one batter after the skirmish to cut the lead to 3-2 and Aaron Judge hit a two-out two-run home run to pop the cork on a six-run eighth. After Edwin Encarnacion was intentionally walked to load the bases, Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam to rightfield. It was his fifth career grand slam.

Gregorius was in a 1-for-23 slide before the blast.

Judge's blast came after he nearly homered on the previous pitch, with the ball going just to the right of the rightfield foul pole.

"Once it goes foul, you've got to brush it off and take a deep breath and focus on the next pitch," Judge said. "It's an important pitch. What I try to do in that situation is let it go a little bit sooner. He's got a good fastball that a lot of guys were fouling off that plays up in the zone. I just tried to find one down in the zone I could drive.

The Yankees’ offensive outburst also pulled the lineup out of a stretch of meekness. They had scored only 13 runs in the previous four games after averaging 5.7 per game going into the All-Star break.

David Hale came on in the seventh and pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed a pair of baserunners in the ninth before being lifted for Zack Britton. The lefthander got the final two outs on strikeouts.

Sabathia finished the Rays’ sixth by getting a called third strike on Garcia. As Sabathia walked toward the first-base dugout he became engaged with Garcia and things got pretty hot. Just after crossing the first-base line Sabathia started toward Garcia at the plate and Gregorius was doing all he could to hold him back.

"I was just yelling out, pumping myself up," Sabathia said. "He might have taken offense to it, but I am never going to back down. It is what it is . . . It’s two good teams battling for the division. Games are going to be intense. He felt like I said something whatever. No love lost. It is what it is."

Players flooded out of the dugouts and raced in from the bullpens to create a sort of standoff around home plate before cooler heads prevailed and the game resumed. Before the Yankees came to bat in the bottom of the inning, umpires consulted.

“Playing for a lot. Sometimes, he gets a little . . . hot, that’s all," manager Aaron Boone said. "There wasn’t much.”

The skirmish was the final punctuation mark on Sabathia’s evening, one in which he pitched much better than his line of three runs over six innings would indicate.

The lefthander threw strikes and worked fast, allowing five hits and no walks, striking out six. He was at peak efficiency in the early going, getting the first nine out with only 27 pitches.

There were, however, mistakes. Sabathia got touched for a pair of home runs.

In the second inning, Austin Meadows took Sabathia out to centerfield, just to the left of Monument Park, for his14th home run and a 1-0 lead.

Edwin Encarnacion evened the score in the bottom of the inning with a rocket of a home run that was estimated at 411 feet and landed several rows up in the leftfield bleachers. It was his 28th homer and third in the last two games.

Yandy Diaz hit a two-out solo shot in the fourth to put the Rays up 2-1 and Tampa nearly had back-to-back homers were it not for leftfielder Brett Gardner rising over the wall to bring back a drive by Garcia.

The Rays pushed their lead to 3-1 in the sixth on Diaz’ two-out double.

The Rays looked as if they might be adding runs on in the seventh against reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. when he gave up a double and two walks to load the bases. Hale came in and got Travis d’Arnaud to hit into an inning-ending double play.