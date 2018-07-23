TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Rays

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game series on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Tropicana Field.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after giving up a home run to Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier rounds second base
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier rounds second base as New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius chases after a ball hit by Matt Duffy that deflected off pitcher Luis Severino during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

New York Yankees' Neil Walker, left, congratulates Giancarlo
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

New York Yankees' Neil Walker, left, congratulates Giancarlo Stanton after he scored on a single by Miguel Andujar during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees hits
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees hits in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees hits
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees hits in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees looks on in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees is
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees is congratulated after scoring a run in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, July 23, 2018, in St Petersburg, Fla.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out as
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out as home plate umpire Mike Winters makes the call during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers slides in to
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers slides in to score ahead of a tag by New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino to score on a passed ball during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Hunter Wood throws
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Hunter Wood throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers reaches second base
Photo Credit: AP / Mike Carlson

Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers reaches second base with a double ahead of a tag from New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

