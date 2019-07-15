Yankees vs. Rays

TODAY'S PAPER
See pictures from the game between the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Willy Adames of the Tampa Bay Rays is picked off at second base in the fifth inning by Gleyber Torres of the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on before
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bronx.

Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2019 NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, signs shoes for Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 15, 2019, in New York. 

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton winds
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 15, 2019, in New York.

2019 NBA Most Valuable Player and Milwaukee Bucks
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

2019 NBA Most Valuable Player and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, laughs with Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 15, 2019, in New York.

Tampa Bay Rays' Travis d'Arnaud watches his solo
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Tampa Bay Rays' Travis d'Arnaud watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 15, 2019.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on as fans reach for a ball hit for a first inning home run by Travis d'Arnaud of the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bronx.

James Paxton #65 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

James Paxton of the Yankees stands on the mound after surrendering a first inning home run against Travis d'Arnaud of the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bronx.

Edwin Encarnacion of the Yankees celebrates his fourth
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the Yankees celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with teammate Gleyber Torres #25 at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bronx.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the Yankees celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Bronx.

