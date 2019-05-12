ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A little more than two years ago Masahiro Tanaka outpitched a then at-the-height-of-his powers Chris Sale at Fenway Park.

“We’re comfortable with him facing anybody,” pitching coach Larry Rothschild shrugged after Tanaka beat Sale and the Red Sox April 27, 2017 with a three-hit shutout.

A similar scenario played out Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

Tanaka, an afterthought entering the day against Blake Snell, outpitched the reigning AL Cy Young award winner in the Yankees' 7-1 victory over the Rays in front of a sellout crowd of 25,025 at Tropicana Field.

The win gave the Yankees (24-16) a series win and pulled them within one-half game of the Rays (24-15) in the AL East.

The series had its share of oddities, which included the Yankees’ winning rally Friday night being sparked when Gary Sanchez got a base hit on a ball that hit one of the overhanging catwalks and then Sunday a 43-minute delay in the top of the ninth inning when the stadium lights went off line with the count 0-and-1 on Thairo Estrada. After the delay and falling behind 0-and-2, Estrada homered to right, his second of the year, for a 4-1 lead. Gio Urshela’s bases-loaded double and Brett Gardner’s sacrifice fly made it 7-1.

Tanaka, 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in his previous three starts, allowed one run and five hits over seven innings as he improved to 3-3 with a 3.44 ERA. The run came on Austin Meadows’ sixth-inning homer that made it 2-1.

Aaron Boone left himself open to second-guessing by pulling Tanaka after seven innings and 73 pitches (he needed just four pitches to get through the seventh) and replacing him with lefthander Zack Britton.

The Rays put runners on the corners with one out, but Britton struck out Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz, both of whom had standout series at the plate, to end the threat.

Snell came out with no-hit stuff, striking out seven over three perfect innings and 12 overall. But back-to-back doubles by Austin Romine and Mike Tauchman in the fifth and an RBI single by DJ LeMahieu in the fifth gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

The Yankees got an insurance run in the eighth when Luke Voit led off with a walk off Ryne Stanek and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Snell was perfect through three LeMahieu led off the fourth with an infield single. A walk by Voit followed but Snell ruthlessly quashed any thoughts of a rally, striking out Gio Urshela, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar to give him 10 strikeouts through four innings. The Yankees did force Snell to throw 30 pitches in the inning, leaving him at 68.

They broke through in the fifth with the big hits by Romine, Tauchman and LeMahieu, who improved to 16-for-33 this season with runners in scoring position.

Tanaka retired 12 straight after Avisail Garcia’s one-out single in the second, a streak emphatically ended by Meadows with one out in the sixth when the DH launched a 2-and-2 slider to center, his eighth homer, and second of the series. There were two-out singles by Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz, who homered twice Saturday, but Tanaka got Brandon Lowe to fly softly to left for the third out.

Tanaka, at just 69 pitches through six after a 16-pitch inning, was back to his efficient self in the seventh, needing just four pitches to retire the Rays in order on three groundouts.