TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
74° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees recall Clint Frazier, designate David Hale for assignment

Clint Frazier singles against the Mariners during a

Clint Frazier singles against the Mariners during a game at Yankee Stadium on June 21. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

The Yankees recalled Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated righthander David Hale for assignment before Saturday’s game in Toronto, the team announced.

Hale went 5 2/3 strong innings in relief in Friday’s loss to the Blue Jays after another rough start from Sonny Gray, who lasted just two innings after giving up five earned on six hits and two walks. Hale threw five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the eighth.

With a crowded outfield, Frazier has bounced back and forth from Triple-A to the majors this season. In 24 plate appearances over eight games with the Yankees, he has a .350/.458/.450 slash line.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Jenrry Mejia leaves the mound Mets’ Jenrry Mejia reinstated by MLB
Mets players mob Jose Bautista at home plate Jose Bautista’s walk-off grand slam lifts Mets
Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to a Gray again doesn’t have it as Yanks lose to Blue Jays
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres returns to the Torres feeling better, but Yanks won’t rush him
Hornets center Dwight Howard, shown here arguing with GM Marks, Nets officially get ball rolling on cap room
John Ricco looks on during batting practice before John Ricco: Mets are looking at quick rebuild