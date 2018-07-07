The Yankees recalled Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated righthander David Hale for assignment before Saturday’s game in Toronto, the team announced.

Hale went 5 2/3 strong innings in relief in Friday’s loss to the Blue Jays after another rough start from Sonny Gray, who lasted just two innings after giving up five earned on six hits and two walks. Hale threw five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the eighth.

With a crowded outfield, Frazier has bounced back and forth from Triple-A to the majors this season. In 24 plate appearances over eight games with the Yankees, he has a .350/.458/.450 slash line.