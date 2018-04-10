BOSTON – For the first time this young season Luis Severino didn’t have it.

For not even close to the first time in 2018, neither did the Yankees offense or their bullpen.

Facing Boston ace Chris Sale, those problems led to a somewhat predictable result, a 14-1 annihilation in front of 32,357 on a frigid 38-degree night at Fenway Park.

The loss was the fourth in five games for the Yankees (5-6), who dropped below .500 for the first time this year.

The Red Sox (9-1) got a third straight dominant start by Sale and a 4-for-4, five-run night from Mookie Betts that included a grand slam, extending the best start in franchise history.

Severino (2-1) was hit throughout a five-inning outing in which he allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks as his ERA rose from 1.30 to 3.50. He struck out six.

If there was one silver lining to the mostly across-the-board night of awfulness for the Yankees it was Giancarlo Stanton’s last two at-bats.

After enduring a homestand in which he went 3-for-28, including 16 strikeouts, and striking out in his first two at-bats against Sale, Stanton singled in the fifth inning against the lefthander and doubled in the eighth against righty Brian Johnson.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Perhaps lost a bit in Stanton’s early-season struggles have been those of catcher Gary Sanchez. The designated hitter Tuesday, Sanchez went 0-for-4, giving him a 2-for-36 start.

Sale (1-0, 1.06), who was 0-3 with a 2.65 ERA in five starts against the Yankees last season, allowed one run and eight hits in six innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

The lone run came on a long home run by Aaron Judge, the rightfielder’s third of the season, a rocket to center in the fifth inning that cut the Yankees’ deficit to 5-1.

Tommy Kahnle and Chasen Shreve took care of any slim chances of a comeback in the sixth, combining to allow nine runs that made it a laugher. Six of the runs were unearned because of Miguel Andujar’s error with two outs that came with Shreve on the mound. But that was a mere technicality as neither Kahnle nor Shreve pitched well.

After Andujar’s error loaded the bases, Shreve walked in a run, then served one up to Betts, already with two doubles, a single and walk in the game, who clobbered a grand slam over the Monster in left that nearly left the ballpark and made it 14-1. Kahnle preceded Shreve and allowed two hits and three walks.

The Red Sox jumped ahead in the first.

Betts, the leadoff man, skied a 1-and-0 fastball high off the wall in center for a double and Andrew Benintendi walked. Severino fell behind Hanley Ramirez 2-and-0 before the first baseman banged a slider up the middle for an RBI single that made it 1-0.

Boston added on in the bottom half. Christian Vazquez lined a 1-and-2 slider to center for a single and, after Brock Holt struck out looking, Betts singled. Benintendi then continued his early career trend of hitting Severino well, rifling a 1-and-1 slider into the corner in right for a two-run triple. That made it 3-0 and Benintendi 7-for-15 with nine RBIs all-time vs. Severino. Ramirez followed with a flared shot to left on a 99-mph fastball, that made it 4-0.

After Sale struck out three in the fourth, giving him seven strikeouts to that point, the Red Sox made it 5-0 in the bottom half. Betts walked with one out and Benintendi doubled off the Monster in left, leading to Ramirez’s sacrifice fly that brought in Betts. It gave Ramirez 11 RBIs in 10 games.