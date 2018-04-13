BOSTON — The Yankees were right.

There was no carryover from the brawling of the previous night.

But there was no carryover from their offense, either.

Held hitless by Rick Porcello through six innings, the Yankees went quietly into another chilly New England night until the ninth in a 6-3 loss to the Red Sox in front of 36,341 at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Gary Sanchez’s three-run double into the triangle in right-center with none out in the ninth made the game interesting, but Craig Kimbrel relieved Marcus Walden and restored order. He got Aaron Hicks on a grounder and struck out Neil Walker and Tyler Wade to end it.

After Wednesday’s 10-7 victory, a game disrupted by a bench-clearing incident that resulted in Tyler Austin of the Yankees and Joe Kelly of the Red Sox earning suspensions, the Yankees (6-7) had only four hits.

“To come in here and get this one after last night and getting beat up in game 1 [a 14-1 loss Tuesday] would have been nice,” said Aaron Boone, whose team will begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night. “But we’ll turn the page. You have to turn the page, and these guys will.”

The Red Sox, who got seven shutout innings from Porcello (3-0) in which he allowed two hits and struck out six, improved to 10-2. Aaron Judge’s leadoff double to center in the seventh broke up Porcello’s no-hitter and Giancarlo Stanton followed with an infield single, but Porcello struck out two of the next three.

The Yankees still have not been held hitless since six Astros did it to them on June 11, 2003 at the previous Yankee Stadium. The last single pitcher to no-hit them was Hoyt Wilhelm on Sept. 20, 1958 in Baltimore.

“[Porcello] got us to come out of our zone, out of our plan,” said Stanton, who went 6-for-12 in the series. “That’s what happens if you don’t stick to it.”

Sonny Gray (1-1) was dreadful in his third start of the season, allowing six runs and seven hits in three innings-plus. The righthander, whose ERA ballooned to 6.92, was pulled after allowing Mitch Moreland’s leadoff single in the fourth.

Speaking of Gray’s issues, Gary Sanchez said through his translator: “We were falling behind. We were not getting the curveball to get ahead, and I think that was the difference tonight. We weren’t attacking.”

Domingo German replaced Gray and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings, a stretch that included a 45-minute rain delay before the top of the sixth.

The Yankees were sloppy in the field, the continuation of an early-season trend. They committed their 13th error, most in the American League.

“It needs to be a little bit better,” Boone said, though he noted that a few of the errors have been “fluky,” such as when a pitcher misfires on a pickoff. “That makes the number a little higher. I don’t think the defense has been as bad as the numbers might suggest.”

Then again, there were the second and third innings. With Boston leading 2-0 in the second, Tyler Wade chose to come home on Andrew Benintendi’s grounder in an attempt to get Sandy Leon, but the throw skipped by Sanchez, who could have done a better job picking it. Moreland followed with an RBI single to left for a 4-0 lead.

One of the uglier innings of the season arrived in the third.

After Eduardo Nuñez led off with a double, Jackie Bradley Jr. lifted a high fly to short left. Stanton seemed to lose the ball in the rain that was coming down hard at the time. As he moved into foul territory, next to the wall, the ball dropped in play behind him and to his left for a ground-rule double that made it 5-0.

“Doesn’t matter the factor,” said Stanton, declining to use the rain as an excuse. “What matters is it gave them more runs and it docked Sonny’s ERA. Doesn’t help the squad either way what happened.”