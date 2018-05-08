Get used to it.

The matchup of what have clearly been baseball’s best teams brought exactly what you would have expected Tuesday night. In an every-pitch-counts white knuckler that very much had an October feel to it, the Yankees prevailed, 3-2, over the Red Sox in front of 45,773 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (25-10), who trailed Boston by 7½ games April 20, won their seventh in a row and for the 16th time in 17 tries to pull even atop the AL East.

Only 15 meetings to go between these longtime rivals, who figure to engage in more than a few similar stomach churners the rest of the way.

Giancarlo Stanton homered in his first two at-bats against Drew Pomeranz to give him nine. It was his third two-homer game of the year. Before the game, Aaron Boone said the struggling outfielder’s breakout was “imminent.”

Aaron Judge put the Yankees ahead 3-2 with a bases-loaded single in the seventh off reliever Joe Kelly, the newest Red Sox villain for Yankees fans after he touched off a brawl by hitting Tyler Austin April 11 in Boston.

After Chad Green pitched a scoreless eighth, Aroldis Chapman hit Jackie Bradley Jr. with two outs in the ninth. Christian Vazquez grounded to second, earning Chapman his eighth save.

Luis Severino, coming off the first shutout of his career last Wednesday in Houston, was terrific again. The righthander allowed two runs — David Robertson allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh — and six hits in six-plus innings. Severino struck out a season-high 11 and did not walk a batter.

Pomeranz allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Severino struck out two of three in the sixth, which gave him 11 strikeouts and 99 pitches, to keep it a 2-1 Yankees lead.

Boone sent him back out for the seventh, but after former Yankee Eduardo Nuñez led off with an infield hit, on came Robertson. He struck out Bradley on a curveball and got Vazquez to fly to center. With Mookie Betts, who was questionable for this series because of a shoulder contusion, at the plate, Nuñez stole second. Betts sent a 2-and-2 curveball down the leftfield line. Gardner charged hard and made a diving attempt and failed, the ball skittering to the wall for a triple that tied it at 2.

Heath Embree replaced Pomeranz in the the seventh, and pinch hitter Neil Walker, in a 4-for-10 stretch after a mostly horrible first six weeks of the season, doubled with one out. Gleyber Torres worked a walk and, with Gardner at the plate, Embree balked. After Gardner walked to load the bases, the Stadium came alive with some of the loudest boos heard there all season as Alex Cora brought on Kelly to face Judge. The brawl at Fenway resulted in a six-game suspension for Kelly and a five-gamer — reduced to four — for Austin.

Judge ripped a 1-and-1 slider to left, which brought in Walker for a 3-2 lead. Coach Phil Nevin made a questionable send of Torres, whom Benintendi threw out easily for the second out.

In the third inning, Judge threw out Vazquez trying to stretch a single into a double with one of the Yankees’ best throws of the season.