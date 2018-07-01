TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees not trying to avoid Sonny Gray’s next start

Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray reacts after giving

Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray reacts after giving up a grand slam to Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Brian Cashman said the plan for now is for Sonny Gray to take his next scheduled turn in the rotation.

“Are we trying to avoid his next start?” the Yankees’ general manager said before Sunday night’s game. “The answer is no, if that’s what you’re asking.”

Gray was booed off the mound Saturday night after allowing six runs in 2 1⁄3 innings, including a first-inning grand slam by Rafael Devers, in an 11-0 loss to the Red Sox.

The righthander, Cashman’s big-ticket acquisition before last July’s trade deadline, fell to 5-6 with a 5.44 ERA this season. Most significant, in 27 starts as a Yankee, Gray is 9-13 with a 4.68 ERA.

For whatever reason, he has struggled to adjust to pitching for the Yankees, especially at the Stadium. He has an 8.25 ERA at home compared to 3.28 on the road this season.

“If I had the answer, he’d be fixed by now, to be honest,” Cashman said. “This is not an easy place to compete in . . . We’ll continue to walk that line with him because he’s capable of a lot. The stuff is there. We’ve seen it. That’s not in question. It’s just trying to get him in line as a Yankee.”

Cashman is continuing to try to add depth to his rotation, which has been a priority since the 2017 season ended.

“I’ve had GMs tell me, ‘If you give me what I want, I’ll do the deal right now,’ ” Cashman said with a smile. “But what they want, I don’t want to give ’em. I think teams are motivated if they get what they want. We’re all navigating that. I want to do business and match up in a proper way, but it’s not going to be at all costs.”

Tanaka progress

Cashman said Masahiro Tanaka, on the disabled list since June 9 with strains in both hamstrings, will make a rehab outing this week. If there are no setbacks, he could rejoin the Yankees in Baltimore, perhaps in time to start one of the games of next Monday’s doubleheader.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

The Magic's Mario Hezonja makes a move to Source: Knicks reach agreement with Hezonja, Kornet
Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray walks to the Lennon: Yanks traded for a pitcher in 2017, but it was Gray
Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis, front, looks to Sean Marks earning praise for Ed Davis signing
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees bats in the Good news on Sanchez, Romine
Liberty center Tina Charles reacts to a three-point Charles helps Liberty snap skid with OT win
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier celebrates with teammates Mets avoid sweep by Marlins