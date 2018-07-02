During spring training, Alex Rodriguez took one look at what the Yankees’ regular-season lineup might accomplish and made a prediction.

“It has an opportunity to be record-breaking and put up numbers we have not seen in a really long time,” A-Rod said on March 19 in Tampa.

With their former slugger and occasional team adviser looking on in his role as an ESPN analyst Sunday night, the Yankees continued to build on a historic first-half offensive resume.

Aaron Hicks hit three of their six home runs and Luis Severino pitched 6 2⁄3 scoreless innings as the Yankees coasted to an 11-1 victory over the Red Sox in front of a sellout crowd of 46,795 at the Stadium.

A night after being outhit 17-2 in an 11-0 loss, the Yankees outhit the Red Sox 16-4. Aaron Judge (No. 22), Gleyber Torres (No. 15) and Kyle Higashioka (first major-league hit) also hit home runs, with five of the six coming off David Price. Hicks has 14 home runs.

Exactly halfway through the season, the Yankees set a franchise record by hitting their 137th homer before the All-Star break. The previous record was the 134 they hit in the 2002 and 2012 seasons. The 1997 Seattle Mariners own the major-league record for home runs in a season with 264.

“That’s as good a night as we’ve had all year,’’ Aaron Boone said. “That’s a peek at what we can do when we’re really clicking.”

Said Severino, “We have a great offense, but today it was amazing.”

After taking two of the three games in the series, the Yankees (54-27) pulled into a virtual tie atop the AL East with the Red Sox (56-29). The Yankees lead by eight percentage points.

Hicks’ three-homer night was the first by a Yankee since . . . A-Rod, of course, who did it July 25, 2015, in Minnesota.

Severino, coming off seven shutout innings last Tuesday in Philadelphia, allowed two hits and three walks. He is 13-2 with a 1.98 ERA, the lowest among Amrican League starters, and a 0.95 WHIP. In Severino’s last 15 starts, he is 11-1 with a 1.70 ERA.

Judge, who had three hits, homered in the first, an inning in which Torres added a three-run blast that made it 4-0 and showed Price that it again was not going to be his night against the Yankees.

The lefthander entered the night 9-5 with a 3.66 ERA this season, but the numbers that matter were these: 15-12 with a 4.67 ERA against the Yankees, including 2-5 with a 7.42 ERA in eight previous starts against them while wearing a Boston uniform.

Price added to those ignominious numbers, allowing eight runs and nine hits, including five homers, in 3 1⁄3 innings.

After Hicks grounded out to begin the first inning, Judge ripped a 2-and-2 fastball that came in at 94 mph into the netting overhanging Monument Park.

Giancarlo Stanton (two hits) continued to terrorize lefty pitching, smoking a single to left and improving to 29-for-82 against lefties this season. Didi Gregorius followed with a laser over the head of rightfielder Mookie Betts for a double.

Torres, batting fifth, then jumped on a first-pitch fastball and sent it to right-center for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead. Hicks’ two-run homer made it 6-0 in the second.

Severino faced his first, and only, jam in the third. Betts worked a two-out walk and Andrew Benintendi lined a single to left to put runners at the corners. Benintendi stole second, giving the Red Sox two runners in scoring position, but Severino struck out J.D. Martinez swinging at a full-count changeup, a pitch he said he abandoned in his previous start against the Phillies but had a better feel for Sunday.

Higashioka and Hicks homered and Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 9-0 lead. Hicks hit his third home run and Neil Walker added an RBI single in the eighth.

Aaron Boone went to his top relievers in the ninth to give them some work. After Dellin Betances struck out Martinez, his only batter, Aroldis Chapman gave up a run as pinch hitter Sandy Leon doubled and scored on a forceout.