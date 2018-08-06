BOSTON – Worst. Loss. Of. The. Season.

Hands down.

After one of the Yankees’ most stirring and surprising late-inning rallies of the year, closer Aroldis Chapman had an epic ninth-inning meltdown Sunday night, allowing three runs as the Red Sox forced extra innings. Then Boston scored a run in the 10th on Andrew Benintendi’s two-out single and completed a four-game sweep with a 5-4 victory in front of 37,830 delirious fans at Fenway Park.

The Yankees (68-42) have gone 18-20 in their last 38 games. The Red Sox (79-34) are 29-8 in the same span and have turned a two-game deficit into a 9 1⁄2-game lead.

The Yankees brought a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. After striking out Brock Holt looking at a slider, Chapman walked Sandy Leon and Mookie Betts to bring the tying run to the plate. Benintendi struck out looking at a slider, but Steve Pearce — who homered three times Thursday and once Friday — walked on a 3-and-2 pitch to bring J.D. Martinez (33 homers) to the plate as the potential winning run. He lined a two-run single to make it 4-3 and lift his RBI total to 93.

With runners on first and second, Xander Bogaerts grounded to third, and when Miguel Andujar’s long throw was in the dirt and Greg Bird couldn’t scoop it, pinch runner Jackie Bradley Jr. scored to tie it. Mitch Moreland then struck out to send the game to extra innings. Chapman threw 39 pitches in the inning, 19 for strikes. He had converted his previous 22 save opportunities.

Jonathan Holder retired the first two Red Sox batters in the 10th, but Leon singled and went to second on a wild pitch. Betts was intentionally walked and Benintendi grounded a single up the middle to drive in pinch runner Tony Renda with the winning run.

Betts’ 26th homer of the season, a fifth-inning drive off Masahiro Tanaka — who struck out nine in 4 2⁄3 otherwise brilliant innings — gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

David Price, 2-6 with an 8.43 ERA in nine starts against the Yankees since joining Boston, took that lead into the seventh. At that point, the Yankees had gone 9-for-77 at the plate in the past three games and had scored two runs in the past 24 innings.

But Brett Gardner led off with a single and Austin Romine worked an impressive seven-pitch walk. That was all for Price, as Alex Cora brought on righty Heath Hembree to face Shane Robinson. He failed to get a bunt down in a hard-fought and entertaining at-bat, which included three pitches that sailed in the vicinity of his head, but he worked a walk to load the bases.

Aaron Hicks followed with a sharp grounder that went off shortstop Bogaerts’ glove for an error that allowed two runs to score. The Yankees had a 2-1 lead, and their dugout reacted as if they’d earned a walk-off victory.

The way things had been going, it was understandable.

Giancarlo Stanton, who entered the night 18-for-44 against the Red Sox this season and who already had a first-inning single, ripped an RBI single to left. After Didi Gregorius struck out, Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly off righty Ryan Brasier made it 4-1.

Tanaka, who came in 9-2 with a 3.84 ERA overall and was 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in his previous five starts, ran his scoreless-innings streak to 21 2⁄3 innings before Betts’ homer. He allowed six hits and one walk. David Robertson replaced him with two outs in the fifth and pitched 1 1⁄3 scoreless innings.

Handed the 4-1 lead, Zach Britton walked Leon to start the bottom of the seventh but retired three straight. Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out two.

The Yankees threatened in the first. After Hicks grounded out, Stanton lasered a single to left, with the 121.1-mph shot matching Gary Sanchez for hardest-hit ball of the season. Price hit Gregorius on his right arm and, after Torres took a borderline called third strike, Andujar singled sharply to left to load the bases. But Luke Voit, a trade-deadline pickup starting his second game of the series, hit a checked-swing grounder back to Price to end the 20-pitch inning.

Bentintendi doubled off the Green Monster with one out in the bottom of the inning, but Tanaka struck out Pearce and Martinez on splitters.