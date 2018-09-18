Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Print

The Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers against the Yankees during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers against the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers against the Red Sox during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge makes the catch on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge makes the catch on a fly ball by Red Sox rightfielder J.D. Martinez during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge flies out against the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge flies out against the Red Sox during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge runs to the dugout
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge runs to the dugout before a game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

New York Sports

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor passes during the second Jets wary of Taylor's legs and arm
Browns head coach Hue Jackson reacts on the Browns passed on Darnold, but Jackson likes Jets QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to reporters The Saquon Barkley-Bill O'Brien connection
Yankees pitcher Justus Sheffield at spring training at Yankees call up rookie lefty Sheffield for bullpen duty
Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge flies out against the Aaron Judge returns to Yankees' starting lineup
Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws on the field Chapman could be activated Wednesday or Thursday