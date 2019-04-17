TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

Scenes from Yankee Stadium as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 5-3, thanks to a grand slam by Brett Gardner, on April 18, 2019.

J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox connects on a first inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

J.A. Happ #34 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.A. Happ #34 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees reacts
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out to end the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Clint Frazier #77 of the New York Yankees follows through on a fourth-inning RBI double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox can't come up with the ball as Luke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees is safe at second base during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Luke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Luke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows though on a seventh inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees follows though on a seventh inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammates Mike Tauchman #39, Austin Romine #28 and Clint Frazier #77 at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammate Austin Romine #28 at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2019.

Aaron Judge #99 and Mike Tauchman #39 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge #99 and Mike Tauchman #39 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019.

Aroldis Chapman #54 and Austin Romine #28 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aroldis Chapman #54 and Austin Romine #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019.

