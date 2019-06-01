From the time he reported for spring training in early February, Gary Sanchez never ran from his nightmare 2018.

It was, the catcher said more than once, “a bad year” -- but one, he said just as many times, that with good health he would put behind him.

It's safe to say Sanchez has done so.

Sanchez hit his 18th home run, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning Saturday night, to match his total from last season as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 5-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 46,307 at the Stadium.

The AL East-leading Yankees (38-19), now 32-10 since their 6-9 start, moved 2 ½ games ahead of the Rays and 9 ½ games clear of the third-place Red Sox (29-29), who have yet to beat the Yankees this season (0-4). By winning these first two games, the Yankees guaranteed themselves a ninth straight series victory and haven't dropped one since falling twice to Arizona on April 30 and May 1.

With the score tied at 3-3 after Boston tied it with two runs in the fourth, Sanchez stepped in against Rick Porcello with Luke Voit aboard and two outs in the fifth. Sanchez slammed a 2-and-2 slider the other way to make it 5-3.

Sanchez has 18 homers in 148 at-bats in 39 games after hitting 18 homers in 89 games last season, a year in which he was sidelined two separate times because of a right groin strain and a bum left shoulder that would require offseason surgery. Sanchez, an All-Star in 2017, produced a .186/.291/.406 slash line in 2018 and, for a second straight year, led the majors in passed balls with 18.

Suffice to say, little has been said about his defense this season. In fact, he hasn't faced much criticism at all.

After Sanchez’s homer, a bullpen that has been most impenetrable of late did it again as Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Adam Ottavino, Jonathan Holder, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman brought the victory home, allowing no runs, five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Ottavino recorded perhaps the biggest out, striking out J.D. Martinez with an unhittable slider with two on and two outs to end the sixth. Chapman walked Mookie Betts and allowed a single by Andrew Benintendi to start the ninth, but Martinez hit into a 6-4-3 double play and Rafael Devers grounded out to end it.

Domingo German came in an impressive 9-1 with a 3.43 ERA but in a mini-slump of sorts. The righthander allowed a season-worst seven runs and nine hits last Sunday in Kansas City, allowing four homers in the no-decision. He had allowed five homers in his first 10 games.

On Saturday night, German allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out eight. Green replaced him and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, with his biggest sequence coming in the fifth. With runners at second and third and one out, he struck out Brock Holt and Michael Chavis.

Porcello came in an unimpressive 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA and was predictably unimpressive. The righthander, after a scoreless first, allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Gleyber Torres, hitting .319 with a 1.130 OPS in his previous 19 games, launched a 2-and-2 fastball off the wall in right-center for a long single to start the second inning. Kendrys Morales (three hits) then roped a single down the rightfield line to put runners at the corners. One out later, but Gio Urshela singled to right to tie it at 1.

Brett Gardner singled to right to load the bases and DJ LeMahieu did what he’s done most of the season with runners in scoring position, banging one back up the middle for a two-run single that made it 3-1. That improved him to 22-for-47 with RISP.

In the fourth, Xander Bogaerts homered and Sandy Leon singled home a run to tie it at 3-3.