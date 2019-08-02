TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Red Sox

See pictures from the game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres follows through
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres follows through on his grand slam against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner runs in from the outfield after the top of the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner in the dugout before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner runs in from the outfield after the top of the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton reacts during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner (11)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner sits in the dugout before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

Boston Red Sox second baseman Michael Chavis (23)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Boston Red Sox second baseman Michael Chavis forces out New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Yankees left fielder Cameron Maybin (not pictured) to end the first inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) rounds
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, on Friday, Aug 2, 2019.

