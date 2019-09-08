BOSTON — Masahiro Tanaka took a detour Sunday night from the mostly outstanding pitching road he’d been traveling of late.

And it mattered not one bit.

The Yankees hit three homers — one each by Gleyber Torres, Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge — giving them 268 this season. That broke their franchise single-season record of 267 set last year (it was an MLB record, too, but the Twins broke it this season and now have 275).

The power display and some solid work from Chad Green in relief helped lead the Yankees to an 10-5 victory over the Red Sox in front of 35,681 at Fenway Park, although the gathering was about half that many by game’s end.

The Yankees, who lost Mike Tauchman to a left calf injury, improved to 94-50, which allowed them to keep pace with the Astros for MLB's best record. The Dodgers are 1 1/2 games behind. The Yankees have won 13 of 18 games against the Red Sox this year, with the season finale scheduled for Monday night.

Tauchman went 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run homer before suffering the injury while fielding Brock Holt's single in the fourth inning. The outfielder, who will head back to New York for testing Monday, was replaced by Cameron Maybin, who has been nursing a left wrist injury.

Torres had three hits and four RBIs, giving him 83. Encarnacion also had three hits and Judge had two for the Yankees, who finished with 13.

Tanaka entered the game having allowed two or fewer runs in four of his previous five starts, going 3-2 with a 2.43 ERA in that span, but he was not sharp Sunday, allowing four runs and eight hits in four innings.

Still, he was better than Rick Porcello, who came in 12-11 with a 5.63 ERA, including 1-1 with an 11.45 ERA in three starts against the Yankees this season. Porcello allowed six runs and seven hits in four innings.

Green took over in the fifth and struck out five in three innings. Mookie Betts’ homer off Adam Ottavino in the eighth made it 8-5.

The Yankees got on the board in the second. Encarnacion, who has hit the ball hard since his return from the injured list earlier in the week, singled with one out. Torres then destroyed a first-pitch fastball to left for a two-run homer that made it 2-0 and gave him his team-leading 35th homer.

The Yankees added two more in the third. Tauchman led off with a double, DJ LeMahieu reached on an infield single and Judge followed with a rope to the base of the Green Monster for an RBI single that made it 3-0. One out later, Sanchez’s RBI groundout produced another run.

The Red Sox cut the deficit in half in the bottom half when Sandy Leon led off with a single and the lefthanded-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. skied a 1-and-2 fastball to the opposite field into the first row of seats atop the Green Monster for his 18th homer. It was the 26th homer allowed in 29 starts this season by Tanaka, who allowed 25 homers in 27 starts last season.

The ball kept flying in the fourth as Torres led off with a single and, two batters later, Tauchman hammered a 1-and-1 fastball to right, high around Pesky’s Pole, for his 13th homer and a 6-2 lead.

After the Red Sox scored twice in the bottom half on back-to-back doubles by Mitch Moreland and Leon, the Yankees scored two runs for the fourth straight inning. Judge led off against righty Ryan Brasier with a long drive over the Green Monster for his 21st homer. Torres' RBI groundout later in the inning made it 8-4.

After Betts' homer in the eighth, Encarnacion singled home a run in the ninth and Torres added an RBI double for a 10-5 lead.