BOSTON — Don’t count J.A. Happ out of the Yankees' playoff rotation just yet.

The 37-year-old lefthander, whose poor start in this shortened season had him very much on the outside looking in when it came to postseason possibilities, at the moment is pitching better than any of his fellow starters.

That continued Saturday night in an 8-0 destruction of the Red Sox at Fenway Park that gave the Yankees their 10th straight victory overall and their 12th straight against Boston, which tied a franchise record.

Happ, backed by a three-hit, three-RBI night by the still-sizzling Clint Frazier, was terrific in throwing a season-high eight innings. He allowed four hits, walked none and struck out nine.

Happ (2-2, 3.25) lowered his ERA to 1.93 in his last six starts, by far the lowest ERA by any Yankees starter in that span.

The Red Sox (19-34), who lost to the Yankees for the 17th time in 18 games, were shut out for the first time this season.

The Yankees (31-21), who won 12 straight against Boston one other time in their history (Aug. 16, 1952-April 23, 1953), maintained their slim lead over the Twins for the fourth playoff seed in the American League playoffs (the top four seeds have home-field advantage for the best-of-three wild-card round). They also moved five games ahead of the third-place Blue Jays and have gained eight games on Toronto in the last 11 days.

The Yankees also cut their magic number to make the playoffs to one, pending Seattle's late game Saturday night.

The Yankees pounded 11 hits against the Red Sox, who have a historically bad pitching staff that seemingly has been counting down toward the end of the season since early August. Frazier led the way, collecting hits in his first three at-bats, including a two-run homer that made it 7-0 in the fifth.

Happ, who at one point retired 17 of 18 batters, faced a first-and-third, none-out scenario in the eighth after Bobby Dalbec doubled and — with the Yankees holding a 7-0 lead — shortstop Tyler Wade foolishly tried to retire Dalbec at third after fielding Michael Chavis' grounder. Happ handled it, striking out Cesar Puello and Jonathan Arauz before getting Rafael Devers to ground to first.

DJ LeMahieu led off the game against Red Sox righthander Chris Mazza with a single, which extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Aaron Judge walked and, one out later, both runners advanced on a passed ball. After Luke Voit walked, Gio Urshela lifted a sacrifice fly to short rightfield — Mazza inexplicably cut off rightfielder Cesar Puello’s accurate throw home — to make it 1-0. Frazier then improved to 9-for-25 this season with runners in scoring position, stinging an RBI single to left to make it 2-0.

Mazza (1-2, 5.40) allowed four runs (two earned), five hits and three walks in four innings.

Happ responded with two strikeouts in a 17-pitch first inning, working around a two-out single by Xander Bogaerts. He struck out four through three innings before the Yankees, assisted by two Red Sox errors, tacked on two unearned runs.

Frazier singled with one out in the fourth — giving him his eighth multihit game in his last 16 games — and reached second when Bogaerts booted Mike Tauchman’s routine grounder. Kyle Higashioka, coming off a three-homer game in his previous start last Wednesday against the Blue Jays, poked an RBI single to right to make it 3-0. Wade then sent a grounder to Bogaerts, who stepped on second but threw wildly to first for his second error of the inning to make it 4-0.

In the fifth, Voit picked up his 48th RBI with a single — Brett Gardner scored from first on the hit, which would have been a double if not for Voit's foot issues — and scored on Frazier's two-run homer to make it 7-0.