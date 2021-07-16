The Yankees are aware of the difficult predicament they’re in, though they didn’t want to give it much attention before playing the Red Sox on Friday night, instead calling the horror show they were greeted with "business as usual."

Reality, of course, is that Friday was everything but. Not only are they down an All-Star starter in Aaron Judge, a key cog in Gio Urshela, Gerrit Cole's personal catcher in Kyle Higashioka and three pitchers, all of whom are on the COVID-19 injured list, but they’ve also lost Luke Voit to a knee injury.

Aroldis Chapman hasn’t looked himself in weeks, and it’s entirely possible they had to rent a bus to transport all the Triple-A players they needed to fill out their roster Friday from the deep reaches of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. They likely won’t get back any of their injured or ill players for another 10 days.

But wait, as we can say in this particularly bleak infomercial, there’s more: They’re in fourth place and clinging to the fleeting dream of meaningful games in September. Going into Friday, they had met the AL East-leading Red Sox six times and lost all six.

And by the sixth inning of their toothless 4-0 loss to the Red Sox, the 40,130 fans present were restless and booing, and very likely wondering how a team that was so promising at the beginning of the season had fallen so far by the All-Star break.

And after dropping to 0-7 against Boston, they have five more matchups against the Red Sox in the next seven games.

(At least Chapman threw a scoreless ninth after entering the 4-0 game in a relatively low-leverage role.)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees, who were outhit 5-3 overall, managed only one hit through the first 5 2/3 innings, a leadoff single by DJ LeMahieu that was promptly erased on a double play. Their next hit came on Rougned Odor’s two-out double in the fifth, an inning that ended with Gary Sanchez grounding out to short.

Jordan Montgomery, who was announced as the starter only hours before first pitch, acquitted himself well but fell victim to one bad inning. He allowed three runs and three hits — all of which came in the second inning — in six innings, walking two and striking out four.

The Yankees haven’t scored a run while Montgomery has been on the mound in his last five starts, tying the longest such streak in Yankees history, according to Stats Perform.

The Red Sox did most of their damage in the second. Montgomery walked leadoff batter Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers shot a ball to deep centerfield that Brett Gardner couldn’t quite track down for a double. With the infield back, Hunter Renfroe grounded out to short to make it 1-0. Christian Arroyo added a two-out, two-run homer to center off a 2-and-1, 81-mph changeup.

The Yankees put together a hint of a threat in the fifth, though through little effort of their own. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out the first two batters in the inning but then walked Chris Gittens. Trey Amburgey hit what looked to be an inning-ending grounder to third but reached safely when Bobby Dalbec botched Devers' throw. Tim Locastro struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Yankees put runners at the corners with two outs in the seventh, but pinch hitter Hoy Park, one of the reinforcements from Scranton, grounded out to first. J.D. Martinez's homer off Justin Wilson’s 0-and-2 fastball made it 4-0 in the eighth.