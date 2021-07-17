Just a week ago, six players on the Yankees' roster were in the minor leagues, and on Saturday night, they were tasked with not only taking on the AL East-leading Red Sox but an All- Star in starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

In other words, it’s been a steep learning curve as the Yankees battle both a COVID-19 outbreak and everyday injuries, but it’s one they’ll be expected to master quickly, Aaron Boone said.

"It’s baseball," he said. "As much as it is a challenge and a different level and a higher level and you’re up against great competition, the reality is they’ve all been playing this game for a long time, playing it very well, in most cases Triple-A."

Sure, but this situation is more uncommon than most, with many of the call-ups happening suddenly and with a number of players slotted into the starting lineup. The Yankees have little choice but to adapt, though how pretty that will look is another story entirely. Especially given that Boone on Friday said he didn't expect all the production to come from the regular starters left standing.

"It’s an everyday game where you have a routine and preparation, so hopefully we can get them settled in to where they’re comfortable in their routine here," Boone said.

He said the Yankees will get "the right information into their hands so they’re prepared heading into a game for an opponent, striking that balance also with not being overloaded as well and understanding we’ve got to just go let them play and the reason they’re here is because they’ve earned their way here by their performance."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Injury updates

Corey Kluber (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session by the end of next week, Boone said. He’s currently throwing at 120 feet. "I know he’s feeling good and feeling good about the direction that he’s moving in," he said . . . Luis Severino (groin) was scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday, but it was pushed to Sunday because of inclement weather. After Severino moves to rehab games, an August return is a possibility.

Extra bases

Boone said there’s nothing new to report about the six players who contracted COVID, except that none are experiencing severe symptoms. "Everyone is doing pretty well and feeling pretty well, which is good news," he said.