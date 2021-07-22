BOSTON — The sizeable group of Yankees on the COVID-19 injured list all could be back with the club and ready to go by next week’s series in St. Petersburg, Florida against the Rays, which starts Tuesday night.

And some, perhaps sooner than that.

Aaron Boone said on Thursday before his team opened a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park that definitely Jonathan Loaisiga would be back at some point this weekend — indications are it could be as soon as Friday — possibly joined by Gio Urshela and Nestor Cortes Jr. before the weekend is out.

Boone added that Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka, who also tested positive for COVID-19, should be ready at some point during the three-game series at the Rays, as well as reliever Wandy Peralta.

"We could potentially see Gio by the end of [this] series," Boone said. "I think he’s actually headed up here [Friday or Saturday], so he could possibly be in play for us by the end of the weekend. Higgy and Judge could be [in Boston] by the end of the weekend and go with us to Tampa, and [we’ll] see where we are when we get there."

Of Cortes, who has a 1.05 ERA in nine games, including two starts, Boone said: "He’s doing really well. He could potentially be in play this weekend. He could also just throw down there and meet us in Tampa. We’re going to kind of see how he’s doing and see what our needs are here moving forward over the next 24 to 48 hours."

Cole: Club not sweating the standings

The Yankees came into this series seven games behind the Red Sox in the AL East and 3 ½ games behind the A’s for the last American League wild-card spot.

Gerrit Cole, who starts Friday night, said that is not an everyday obsession in the clubhouse.

"I don't think we're really concerned about the standings, but I don't mean that in the sense like we're not striving to be in first place," Cole said Thursday. "But our day-to-day focus, as of late, has been really crisp. So internally, I think that's where our mindset is right now. And knowing that if we do that, the standings, the play, will reflect how well we're executing, how well we're executing that together."

Cole is 10-4 with a 2.63 ERA, including 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA his last two starts after going 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA in his previous six.

Another Sevy step

Luis Severino, still recovering from the groin injury that delayed his comeback from Tommy John surgery by about a month, threw a bullpen sessions Thursday and will throw live BP Saturday, Boone said. If that goes well, the righty is likely to start a rehab assignment that could lead to him being back by early to mid-August.