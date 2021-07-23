BOSTON — Rafael Devers did in the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Again.

The Red Sox third baseman, who hit a critical three-run homer off Gerrit Cole in a blowout Yankees loss here June 27, got the ace righty again Friday night with a tiebreaking two-run shot with two outs in the fifth inning.

Devers added a three-run bomb off Nestor Cortes Jr. with two outs in the seventh, putting the Yankees well on their way to a 6-2 loss in front of a rocking crowd of 34,922 at Fenway Park. The two homers gave Devers 26.

The Yankees (50-46), who came into this series having won nine of their last 12, now sit nine games behind the AL East-leading Red Sox (60-38).

Making the night even worse for the Yankees, Gary Sanchez left the game after five innings with mid-back spasms. His prognosis was not immediately known.

Cole, who came in 10-4 with a 2.63 ERA, very much resembled the pitcher he was during the first two months of the season in the first four innings, at which point he held a 1-0 lead. His curveball, slider and changeup bobbed and weaved and his fastball hummed and moved in the upper part of the strike zone.

At that point, he had allowed a run and 11 hits with 30 strikeouts in his last 19 innings and seemed to be on a roll. But the Red Sox scored three times in the fifth.

Cole allowed three runs, six hits and two walks and struck out eight in five innings. He threw 104 pitches, including 70 in the first three innings.

The Yankees gave Cole the lead as Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez was forced from the game in the second, but they started paving their way to a loss in the inning.

Sanchez worked a leadoff walk and Gleyber Torres singled to left. Brett Gardner lined a 2-and-2 sinker to left-center for an RBI double, making it 1-0 and putting runners at second and third with none out.

After allowing the double, Rodriguez bent over, clearly in discomfort, and stayed that way for several minutes as he was tended to before eventually walking off the mound. The Red Sox later said Rodriguez, 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA over his previous five starts, was removed with "migraine symptoms."

He was replaced by Phillips Valdez. The 29-year-old righty, called up from the minors late Friday afternoon and making his first big-league appearance since June 9, allowed no more damage in the inning. Chris Gittens struck out, and after Ryan LaMarre was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Greg Allen and DJ LeMahieu struck out.

Cole caught a momentary break in the fifth, but only a momentary one as the Red Sox took the lead for good. Kike Hernandez singled with one out and Jarren Duran roped a double into the triangle in center, but the ball skipped into the seats for a ground-rule double. Hernandez, who would have scored easily had the ball stayed in play, had to stop at third.

Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly to short right brought in Hernandez, who just beat Allen’s throw to the plate. Devers then jumped on a 99-mph fastball and sent it into the seats atop the Green Monster in left-center, making it 3-1 and shaking Fenway as the crowd roared.

Five Boston pitchers controlled the Yankees after Rodriguez departed in the second, although they scored a run in the ninth on Giancarlo Stanton's two-out single and Rougned Odor's RBI double.