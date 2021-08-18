Corey Kluber continues to make strides that eventually could make him a rotation option by early to mid-September.

The 35-year-old righthander, on the injured list since May 26 with a right shoulder strain, came through his second rehab outing Tuesday night OK, according to Aaron Boone.

"Thought he threw the ball really well," said Boone, who watched a replay of the outing earlier in the day Wednesday. "I thought the shapes on pitches were strong. He threw 56 pitches so another uptick for him. He's here today, feels good and normal [for the day after throwing]. I thought his first outing (Aug. 12 with Double-A Somerset), where the line wasn't very good, I thought the stuff was OK, actually, and I thought it was even better this time out."

Kluber, taking the mound for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, allowed three runs, two hits and two walks over three innings-plus at Worcester. Kluber, who threw a no-hitter May 19 against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, struck out four.

"I don't think his cutter’s where he wants it quite yet, but I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing from his stuff, and I think he is as well and [with] how he’s been able to bounce back so far," Boone said. "Look forward to his next one and hopefully building him up a little bit more."

The expectation is Kluber needing at least two or three more rehab outings before becoming a consideration to be put back into the rotation.

Chapman returns

The Yankees activated Aroldis Chapman Wednesday afternoon from the IL, where he had been since Aug. 6 with left elbow inflammation. Boone said Chapman, who was demoted from his closer’s role just before the All-Star break but was reinstated to it shortly before his IL stint began, is still his closer.

"I think right away we felt pretty good about what we're dealing with as far as the elbow," Boone said. "I think we just took the conservative approach of just giving it a few days to kind of calm down and I think that probably served him, and us, well…really over the last few weeks before that [the inflammation], felt like he was settling back into being the Chappy we know.

Chapman is 5-3 with a 3.68 ERA this season with 23 saves in 27 chances. He’s struck out 68 in 39 2/3 innings.