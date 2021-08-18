Luke Voit’s comments after the Yankees swept the Red Sox in Tuesday’s doubleheader might have come off as a bit jarring.

But manager Aaron Boone indicated Wednesday he was just fine with the remarks, as long as Voit’s focus remains on team wins first and foremost.

"I was top-10 MVP last year and I've been a great player for this organization for the last three years," Voit said in discussing what would come of his playing time – likely significantly less – once Anthony Rizzo returned from the COVID-19 injured list. "I'm not going down. I want to play, obviously. I know it's going to be tougher with Rizzo [returning], but I deserve to play just as much as he does. I led the league in home runs last year and I feel really good again . . . I hope [Boone] can do whatever he can to try to give me some consistent at-bats."

Rizzo, as expected, was activated Wednesday from the COVID IL and Voit, not at all unexpectedly, was on the bench.

Boone, though acknowledging the difficulty of Voit’s situation, also spoke like a manager not the least bit interested in an individual player’s feelings, not with the Yankees in a dogfight for one of the American League playoff spots.

"Luke and I have talked," Boone said before Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox. "The bottom line is, hopefully we continue to get guys back and we remain healthy. The bottom line is Luke’s going to play a big role on this team moving forward. I think you can all kind of look at it and envision him in the lineup a lot…where you're moving guys around, giving a guy a day[off] here or there, and Luke factors into that a ton."

Voit, in a 6-for-13 stretch his last four games in which he’s hit two homers, did not factor into Wednesday night’s early plans.

Rizzo, activated from the COVID IL earlier in the day, started at first and hit second.

Giancarlo Stanton served as the night’s designated hitter as the Yankees aligned this way in the outfield, from left to right: Joey Gallo, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge.

Stanton has looked all right in left when he’s gotten reps there in recent weeks, meaning Boone could go with an outfield of Stanton in left, Aaron Judge in center and Joey Gallo in right (Gallo is also capable of playing center). Stanton playing more in the field opens more DH opportunities for Voit, whose inability to stay healthy this season is a big reason the Yankees were in the market for a first baseman.

"I see lots of playing time for a lot of people," Boone said. "[But] this is a point in the season where this is about us, this is about us trying to rack up wins, and I think everyone's on board with that. And we're going to do everything we can to make sure we put ourselves in the best position."

Voit is coming off a 2020 in which he led the majors with 22 homers in the COVID-19 shortened 60-game regular season. He had goals on seeing what those numbers might look like spread out over a full 162-game season, but Voit hasn’t been healthy, appearing in 39 of the Yankees first 120 games.

"I want all our guys to want to play every day, and I don't necessarily want guys to be happy when they're out of the lineup," Boone said of Voit’s disappointment. "But I'd also say, let this thing play out a little bit and see how it does play out. And hopefully it works out to where we're able to keep guys fresh, we're able to keep guys contributing at a high level and putting them in the best positions to impact our club on a nightly basis."