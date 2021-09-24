Yankees make a strong statement by beating Red Sox in opener

BOSTON — The tomato can portion of the Yankees’ 2021 schedule officially came to an end Wednesday night when the Rangers left town after being swept in three games.

That left nine games remaining three of the top teams in the American League, starting with a three-game series against the Red Sox.

"We’re ready," catcher Kyle Higashioka said late Wednesday of the gantlet to come.

They sure looked ready Friday night.

With Giancarlo Stanton falling a triple shy of the cycle and driving in four early runs, Gleyber Torres continuing to swing a hot bat and Gerrit Cole taking a shutout into the sixth inning, the Yankees jumped to a seven-run lead and beat the Red Sox, 8-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 36,026 at Fenway Park.

The Yankees (87-67) pulled within one game of the Red Sox (88-66) for the top AL wild-card spot and moved two games ahead of the Blue Jays (85-69), who lost to Minnesota for the second straight night.

The Yankees will play the Blue Jays three times in Toronto next week before ending the regular season against the Rays, who are coasting to the AL East title.

Stanton and Torres each had three hits for the Yankees, who outhit the Red Sox 15-7. They scored three runs in the first and four in the third — with the big blow in that inning Stanton’s 32nd homer of the season, a three-run shot off Nathan Eovaldi — to give Cole plenty of breathing room.

Cole (16-8, 3.08 ERA), shelled by Cleveland in his previous start and 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA in his career at Fenway, allowed three runs, five hits and three walks in six innings.

Leading 7-0 going into the sixth, Cole allowed Rafael Devers’ 35th home run, a three-run shot down the rightfield line. After Torres homered to center to make it 8-3 in the seventh, Clay Holmes retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom half before allowing consecutive singles by Jose Iglesias and Kike Hernandez. Wandy Peralta, an unexpected bullpen standout after his acquisition in April from the Giants, struck out pinch hitter Bobby Dalbec to end any Boston hopes of a rally.

Eovaldi, 3-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 career outings against the Yankees, for whom he pitched from 2015-16, missed few barrels in an abbreviated outing. Eovaldi (10-9, 3.88) allowed seven runs — which tied a season-worst for the righty — and seven hits in 2 2⁄3 innings.

The Yankees not only forced Eovaldi to throw 27 pitches in the opening inning but gave Cole a 3-0 lead before he threw his first pitch.

After falling behind 0-and-2, DJ LeMahieu lined a 3-and-2 pitch to right for a single and Anthony Rizzo followed with another single to right. Judge, 36-for-113 (.319) with runners in scoring position to that point, fell behind 1-and-2 before lining an RBI double on one hop off the Green Monster in left-center to make it 1-0. With the Red Sox conceding the run by playing the infield at regular depth, Stanton’s groundout to short drove in Rizzo. Joey Gallo’s fly to left wasn’t deep enough to drive in Judge, but Torres picked him up with a line-drive single to center to make it 3-0.

The Yankees drove Eovaldi from the game in the third, sending 10 to the plate in a four-run inning. Rizzo led off with a double and Judge walked to precede Stanton’s 386-foot laser to right-center that landed in the Red Sox bullpen. The Yankees made it 7-0 later in the inning when Higashioka’s two-out pop-up landed near the mound next to first baseman Kyle Schwarber, who backed off at the last second.