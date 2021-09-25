BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton called Friday night’s victory over Boston a "great first punch" to the critical three-game series.

On Saturday, Stanton might have delivered a knockout blow, or at least a shot that wobbled the Red Sox' knees.

With the Yankees four outs away from a tough loss, Stanton’s 452-foot grand slam in the eighth inning completely turned the night around, lifting his team to a 5-3 victory in front of a stunned sellout crowd of 36,103 at Fenway Park.

The victory allowed the Yankees (88-67), winners of five straight, to pull into a tie with the Red Sox (88-67) for the American League’s top wild-card spot. The Blue Jays and Mariners, who had games later Saturday night, entered the day two games behind the Yankees.

The Yankees finished with only four hits, and after they blew a prime opportunity to tie the score in the sixth and failed to capitalize on a pair of leadoff walks issued by Tanner Houck in the seventh, they obliterated a 2-1 deficit in the eighth.

Houck struck out Rougned Odor and Gio Urshela to start the inning, but Brett Gardner fought back from a 1-and-2 count to work a walk. With Aaron Judge at the plate, Gardner stole second. Judge walked and Red Sox manager Alex Cora summoned lefty Darwinzon Hernandez to face the lefty-swinging Anthony Rizzo, who got ahead 3-and-1 before getting hit by a 96-mph fastball to load the bases.

Up stepped the red-hot Stanton who, sitting fastball, got one on the first pitch he saw and hit it over the Green Monster, over the Green Monster seats and onto Lansdowne Street — so far that he had a chance to admire it before beginning his trot around the bases. Stanton's ninth career grand slam put the Yankees ahead 5-2 and caused players to pour from the visitor’s dugout as if the blast had been a walk-off hit in October.

Aaron Boone said of the dugout: "Electric . . . A lot of really big-time at-bats to put us in that situation and G capped it off."

In 47 games beginning Aug. 3, Stanton is hitting .316 (56-for-177) with 17 homers and 45 RBIs. He has two homers and eight RBIs in the past two games and seven homers and 18 RBIs in the past 13 games.

In 23 career games at Fenway Park, Stanton is 33-for-86 (.384) with five homers, seven doubles, one triple and 20 RBIs.

Luis Severino, who had struck out two in a scoreless seventh, fanned two more in a scoreless eighth. Aroldis Chapman allowed a one-out homer by Bobby Dalbec in the ninth to make it 5-3 and hit Kevin Plawecki with a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate. Chapman struck out Jose Iglesias and got to a full count on Kike Hernandez before he grounded to short. That gave Chapman his 29th save in 33 chances.

Boone said of Severino's performance: "it was awesome. It was big, man. Two innings there, ends up going through their big boys, too. Just a great job by him. You could tell he relished being out there in this atmosphere and this kind of game. Another huge step for him."

Nestor Cortes, who came in 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 20 games (12 starts), pitched well, allowing two runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Michael King and Lucas Luetge got the ball to Severino with the Yankees still down 2-1.

Red Sox righty Nick Pivetta, who came in 9-7 with a 4.63 ERA, allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings in which he struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Cortes struck out Dalbec looking at a cutter to start the bottom of the third, but Plawecki hit a 408-foot drive high off a light tower atop the Green Monster in left to make it 1-0.

Kyle Schwarber led off the fifth with a single and Dalbec put a charge into one, with only a running catch by Judge at the wall in right saving what would have been a two-run homer.

Boone said of Judge, "What a play. [It was] hit very well off the bat. I saw he [Judge] got off to a good break. He knew he had to get on his horse and he was able to do that. It was a really special play. And then to almost double him [the runner] off. Just a special play in a big spot."

After Plawecki singled, the Yankees brought in King to face Iglesias, who topped a 1-and-2 sinker slowly down the third base line for an infield single that loaded the bases for Hernandez. King got ahead 1-and-2 but spiked a curveball for a wild pitch that made it 2-0. King struck out Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe to keep it there, which proved crucial later.

With one out in the sixth, Urshela singled and went to third on Gardner's double down the rightfield line. Hansel Robles replaced Pivetta and immediately threw a wild pitch that made it 2-1 and sent Gardner to third. But Judge grounded to the drawn-in Rafael Devers on the next pitch, and with the contact play on, Gardner was easily thrown out at the plate. Rizzo then popped to short.

In the seventh, Houck walked Stanton and Gallo on eight pitches to begin the inning, but Torres grounded into a 4-6-3 double play and Gary Sanchez struck out on three pitches.