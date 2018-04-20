It’s far too early in the season to watch the scoreboard, but Aaron Boone, like everyone else in the sport, is very much aware of Boston’s great start.

“I know they win every day. By a lot,” Boone said. “They’re playing great.”

The Red Sox beat the Angels, 8-2, on Thursday night — after 10-1 and 9-0 victories earlier in the series — to improve to an MLB-best 16-2. That gave them a 6½-game lead over the Yankees, who played the Blue Jays on Friday night a few hours before Boston began a three-game series in Oakland.

“We’re trying to get our own house in order and right and trying to get guys healthy and on the mend and trying to get traction on us playing well, and that’s really all you concern yourself with, especially at this point of the season,” Boone said. “But it’s hard not to notice that they’re running through the league pretty well right now.”

Boone: No personal catchers

Boone said it once, twice, 10 times during spring training and said it again Friday afternoon: He is not a believer in personal catchers for pitchers.

“I don’t want to get tied into the personal catcher thing,” Boone said. “Because as we get down the stretch and hopefully get into the playoffs, we want our best club out there.”

The topic came up again Friday as that night’s starter, Sonny Gray, again was paired with Gary Sanchez. The catcher was charged with two passed balls Thursday night and did not work well with Gray in the pitcher’s previous start, last Thursday in Boston, when he allowed six runs in three innings. Still, the pair were fine together during spring training, both in bullpen sessions and in games.

“Considered it,” Boone said of starting Austin Romine on Friday. “But I felt like the work that Sonny and Gary did throughout spring training was really strong and I feel like going forward, I want them to be able to work together and something that can turn into a strength.”

Gray, whose darting breaking ball proved difficult for Sanchez to block at times last season, had a 4.63 ERA in eight games with Sanchez and a 1.45 ERA in three games with Romine.

For the defense

Before taking batting practice Friday, the Yankees, who entered the night with an AL-worst 18 errors, went through a full workout of defensive drills. Boone said Thursday that the session was planned last week and was not in response to any particular game in which his club had been sloppy in the field.