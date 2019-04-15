The two teams expected to run away and hide from the rest of the AL East this season so far are running far behind the Rays.

Thus, the story line heading into the first Yankees/Red Sox series of 2019, which starts Tuesday night at the Stadium, is unexpected to say the least: two anticipated powers not remotely interested in the other at the moment, the clubs instead focused solely on trying to right respective ships that are foundering in the early going.

Ready or not, it’s the Red Sox, winners of 108 games a season ago and defending World Series champions, off to a 6-11 start against the Yankees, winners of 100 games in 2018, stumbling out of the gate at 6-9.

“I’ve seen bits and pieces here and there,” Aaron Boone said of how much attention he’s paid to Boston. “Obviously, know what they’re capable of. Any time we get together with them you know it’s going to be tough battles. And both teams before long will probably be rolling pretty well.”

After Sunday’s lackluster 5-2 loss to the White Sox, which gave the Yankees a third straight home series loss to begin the season, Luke Voit said his hope was a series against the team that bounced the Bombers from the playoffs might serve as a spark.

“Oh for sure, [especially] after what happened last year,” said Voit, the starting first baseman in the four-game ALDS loss to the Red Sox. “A lot of us guys that were in that locker room [after Boston’s series-clinching Game 4 win at the Stadium], that left a bad taste in our mouth. We’re excited…it’s more fuel to the fire.”

Aaron Judge, laughingly accused of fueling the Red Sox fire in the ALDS by playing “New York, New York” in the bowels of Fenway Park after a Game 2 victory – laughingly because the notion Boston, after a 108-win regular season, needed some kind of extra motivation against the Yankees is outright silly – agreed this series could serve as a springboard but also took a big-picture approach.

“We have to make a statement against every team,” Judge said. “But with the Red Sox coming in, they sent us home from the ALDS, that’s a tough one. But we’re going to be playing them a lot this year. So we just have to go out there, play our game like we know how and we’ll take care of it.”

A variety of factors have led to the Yankees for the most part not playing to those capabilities 15 games into the season. The bullpen, expected to be among the best in baseball as it was last season, has been an overall disappointment. The offense, while hitting its share of homers – the Yankees came into Monday ranked third in the AL in homers with 26) – has been too easily shut down at times, most recently Sunday when Chicago lefthander Carlos Rodon allowed three hits over six innings and retired the final 11 he faced.

Relating to the above, of course, is the nonstop flow of injuries plaguing the team since spring training. Punditry, players, fans, management, etc. can say “injuries aren’t an excuse” until they’re blue in the face. But the reality is if the Yankees have to spend too much of the season sending up a lineup that doesn’t include Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks, to name just three of the injured, and features the 7-9 hitters it did on Sunday – Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka and Mike Tauchman – that does not bode well for prolonged success.

Regardless of the circumstances, Boone said he hasn’t seen a difference in confidence in the clubhouse.

“We walk in that room with high expectations and that hasn’t wavered,” Boone said. “We have to keep grinding away right now when it’s a little bit difficult and we’re dealing with some adversity, but I feel like from a mindset stand point the guys are in a good place and the expectation is that we’re going to come and beat you down every day. That’s what we’ll continue to have.”