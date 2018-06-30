TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Alex Rodriguez excited about calling Yankees-Red Sox on Sunday

He’s very impressed with Gary Sanchez but says he must work hard to be as good as he can be.

Yankees Alex Rodriguez during batting practice during Game

Yankees Alex Rodriguez during batting practice during Game 3 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on Oct. 30, 2015. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

Alex Rodriguez played at the new Yankee Stadium for seven seasons, but he still doesn’t know where the press box is. This weekend, he’s going to learn.

(Fine, fine. We’ll give him a hint: 200 level, where all the laptops are.)

“It’s going to be a thrill,” Rodriguez said about calling the series finale for ESPN on Sunday night, the first time he’s called a game at the Stadium. “I almost feel like I know too much about both teams because I’ve been in it so long and I know so many of the characters. I am grateful and I’m so happy to share it with the big audience . . . It’s a little odd [being on the media side] for sure. I come back and see all the same media people and all the same fans. It’s kind of a little weird.”

A-Rod is a special adviser to Brian Cashman and chatted with him before Saturday night’s game. He’s close with many of the younger Yankees — Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar and Gary Sanchez — and has worked with them extensively.

Rodriguez said Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a groin injury, is one of the great pure hitters in the game, though he added that he has some work to do.

“I’d put him with a Manny Ramirez or a David Ortiz,” he said. “The other elements — the things he has to control — is being in shape, being healthy, being engaged, all those things is what the staff has to do to get him there. As far as raw ability? Game on the line? Gary Sanchez.”

Drury plays first

Aaron Boone started Brandon Drury at first base for only the second time in Drury’s career on Saturday. Drury, who was sequestered in Triple-A after struggling with migraines and blurred vision, worked at first base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give him more versatility in a lineup that includes Andujar at third base and Torres at second base, positions that Drury has played frequently in the majors.

“It’s going to be kind of a work in progress for him over there,” Boone said. “Obviously, we feel like athletically, he’s more than capable of handling it.”

Newsday

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

New York Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the fourth inning Severino has put 2016 far behind him
Omar Minaya, left, and Jeff Wilpon address the Lennon: Mets not only struggling on the field
Mets first baseman Dominic Smith scores on a Smith will get his chances at first base, when healthy
New York, NY - June 28, 2018 - Saquon Barkley poses nude for ESPN the Magazine
Knicks president Steve Mills addresses the media during Knicks’ plans include tightening budget
Nets GM, Sean Marks talks to media held Marks tries to secure Nets talent, acquire free agents