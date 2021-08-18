Less than a month ago the Yankees season seemingly had bottomed out.

After taking a one-run loss to the Red Sox July 25 at Fenway Park – with the Red Sox scoring all five of their runs in the eighth, an inning Domingo German entered without having allowed a hit – the Yankees were just four games over .500, trailed first-place Boston by nine games and didn’t look too good for one of the two American League wild-card spots, either.

Times sure have changed.

For both clubs.

The Yankees continued playing some of the best baseball in the sport Wednesday, while simultaneously keeping the slumping Red Sox doing the exact opposite, as they completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 victory in front of 39,166 at the Stadium.

This being the 2021 Yankees, it was not easy, even with taking a 5-1 lead into the ninth.

But Aroldis Chapman, activated earlier in the day from the injured list, allowed a homer to Hunter Renfroe that made it 5-2 and the tying run would get to the plate with two outs after a single by J.D. Martinez. Aaron Boone called on lefty Lucas Luetge to face Kevin Plawecki, who sent a grounder to short. Bronx-born Andrew Velasquez, already with two RBI singles in the game, made an outstanding stop in the hole and subsequent one-hop throw to Anthony Rizzo for the final out (which withstood a replay challenge).

The Yankees (69-52), who received seven brilliant innings from lefty Andrew Heaney, a pitcher desperately in needed of such an outing, won their sixth straight in improving to 18-5 since that 5-4 loss to the Red Sox on July 25. The Red Sox (69-54), now in third behind the second-place Yankees and first-place Rays in the AL East, fell to 8-15 in that same stretch. The Yankees lost their first seven games against the Red Sox this season.

Heaney, 1-1 with a 9.00 in three starts with the Yankees since arriving from the Angels via trade before the July 30 deadline, was nothing short of terrific Wednesday, allowing one run and two hits over seven innings. The lefty came in having allowed eight homers over his first 15 innings and he ran that total to nine in 16 innings when Xander Bogaerts homered with two outs in the first.

But that would be all the Red Sox would get against Heaney.

Zack Britton, who has struggled much of the season, pitched a perfect eighth. After Velasquez made it 5-1 in the eighth with his second RBI single of the night, Chapman came on in the non-save situation but could not finish it off.

After Heaney struck out one in a perfect top of the second, the Yankees took control in the bottom half against Boston righty Nick Pivetta.

Giancarlo Stanton led off with a single, Rougned Odor walked and Gary Sanchez flared a single to right to load the bases.

Brett Gardner’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Stanton to tie it at 1-1. Velasquez, who had a key two-run single in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep, followed by lining a slider to right-center, the RBI single making it 2-1. With DJ LeMahieu at the plate, Velazquez stole second. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers momentarily kept it 2-1 when he made a diving stop to his left on LeMahieu's ground smash to steal a hit from the Yankees’ second baseman. But Rizzo followed with a ground shot that Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec couldn’t handle, the ball glancing off his glove and trickling away (the Red Sox also tried to get Rizzo from the Cubs before the trade deadline).

Sanchez and Velazquez scored on the play, scored as a base hit, to make it 4-1. After Aaron Judge walked for the second time in as many plate appearances, Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled the plug on Pivetta, replacing him with Garrett Richards, who retired Joey Gallo on a grounder to end the inning.

Heaney provided a shutdown inning – a quick one – setting down the Red Sox in order on eight pitches that left him at 46 through three innings..